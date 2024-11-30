Fish House Punch: The Infamous Party Drink That's Older Than The US

Every good fishing tale starts with a drink — or at least it should if you're reading about the origin story of Fish House Punch. This drink's lore was built on both facts and fiction. First: the facts. This spirited concoction is a rum-based drink that brings together a high-proof peach brandy, cognac, lemon juice, water, and some sugar or simple syrup. It was first mixed up in the 18th century right outside the City of Brotherly Love at a gentlemen's social club, State in Schuylkill, the first angling club in the colonies.

Well before the United States had an established government, this fishing club was a hub for political talk, fishing, and a lot of drinking its signature punch. This libation was born around 1732 and is served as a large-batch drink in an oversized punch bowl. To say this cocktail is strong would be an understatement. Its alcohol content puts the signature drink for every state to shame; it is not for the faint of heart, nor is it for lightweight drinkers.

It doesn't come together quickly, either. It needs about four hours to set so the intense flavors of the alcohol can soften. This also lets the fresh lemon juice mellow. When you pour it, use lots of ice to dilute it. You'll want to limit yourself to one glassful; George Washington may have found out about the power of this drink the hard way.