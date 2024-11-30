Fish House Punch: The Infamous Party Drink That's Older Than The US
Every good fishing tale starts with a drink — or at least it should if you're reading about the origin story of Fish House Punch. This drink's lore was built on both facts and fiction. First: the facts. This spirited concoction is a rum-based drink that brings together a high-proof peach brandy, cognac, lemon juice, water, and some sugar or simple syrup. It was first mixed up in the 18th century right outside the City of Brotherly Love at a gentlemen's social club, State in Schuylkill, the first angling club in the colonies.
Well before the United States had an established government, this fishing club was a hub for political talk, fishing, and a lot of drinking its signature punch. This libation was born around 1732 and is served as a large-batch drink in an oversized punch bowl. To say this cocktail is strong would be an understatement. Its alcohol content puts the signature drink for every state to shame; it is not for the faint of heart, nor is it for lightweight drinkers.
It doesn't come together quickly, either. It needs about four hours to set so the intense flavors of the alcohol can soften. This also lets the fresh lemon juice mellow. When you pour it, use lots of ice to dilute it. You'll want to limit yourself to one glassful; George Washington may have found out about the power of this drink the hard way.
Forefather fiction and making your own version
Enter the potential fiction. As the story goes, the first president of the United States may have been an honored guest at the society's clubhouse, where he may have had too much of the Fish House Punch. While there is no absolute proof that he did indulge to the point of intoxication, some like to direct attention to his diary's lack of entries for three straight days after his alleged visit. The insinuation is he went on a bender drinking this punch and was nursing a hangover. Our founding fathers had some surprising drinking habits, but just like George Washington, we cannot tell a lie, and the veracity of this tale has yet to be confirmed.
Today, Fish House Punch is served up at parties and large gatherings like those backyard barbecues celebrating the Fourth of July or ringing in the New Year. It is the perfect drink to file under rum punch recipes for your next party. If you like the idea of this punch but the amount of booze has you wary, you may want to lighten the alcohol ever so slightly by skipping the use of high-proof brandy and instead opting for peach schnapps; however, if you do this swap, you will need to adjust the amount of sugar you use, or it will be wicked sweet. Large-batch cocktails like Fish House Punch are great when you have a crowd. If you plan on trying this purported drink of our forefathers, remember to drink responsibly.