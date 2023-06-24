12 Fast Food Chicken Nuggets Ranked Worst To First

Chicken nuggets tend to win over even the most picky eaters — particularly little ones with especially fussy appetites. That makes the fried dish also rather popular with adults who have the responsibility of providing some vittles, are also rather hungry themselves, and perhaps a bit exhausted after a long day and not especially thrilled about engaging in long-winded bargaining tactics to get the kids to eat dinner. Winner, winner, chicken dinner for all involved.

While there are frozen chicken nuggets one can buy from the grocery store, once they're thrown in the oven and baked, they don't deliver the intense dopamine hit that comes with a batch that's fresh from the fryer. We've sampled a ton of fast food chicken nuggets and have some thoughts on how they rank in terms of crunchiness, texture, seasoning, taste, and general mouthfeel. We've also encountered some options that are a tad strange in terms of presentation. In a crowded field, we suppose that any effort to stand out from the competition is worth a try, but we're not entirely sure that the gimmicky entries, while they're interesting, are necessarily better. Here's a list of our favorite fast food chicken nuggets going from worst to first.