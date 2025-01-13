You Can't Ignore This Step When Making Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown butter is often called liquid gold, and for good reason: It's the secret ingredient for the best chocolate chip cookies. This melted unsalted butter, cooked until the milk fats have turned brown and caramelized, develops a nutty taste and can transform the flavor of almost everything it touches. However, when you're making brown butter chocolate chip cookies, you need to make certain to immediately transfer your brown butter from the pan into a cool bowl, or you risk it burning.

You also want to give it 10 to 15 minutes to cool off. Getting it to room temperature is the sweet spot. Why? Because hot brown butter can prematurely melt the chocolate chips, and it could take your cookie dough a lot longer to cool in the fridge. Chilled cookie dough is essential because if it's too warm, it will cause your cookies to spread as they bake. Why use brown butter in your recipe instead of regular, softened butter? This simple switch-up changes the texture of your cookies, deflating them and making them denser with a chewier interior and crispy edges.