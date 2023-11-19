Brown Your Butter For A Truly Elevated Cake Frosting

If you're not already hip to brown butter, it's butter that's been melted and cooked on the stove until the solids have browned. If you do it right, it should taste like toffee and toast, with just a hint of an almost burnt crème brûlée character. When you make brown butter for the first time, it feels a little bit like you're making a huge mistake because you nearly burn the butter. However, the result is surprisingly versatile, and you can use it on everything from steaks to sweets.

When it comes to frosting, browned butter pulls off the neat trick of making a typically sweet element into something a little more complex that our taste buds can't get enough of. Some of the most memorable flavors are a combination of contrasting tastes, like kettle corn, which is salty and sweet, and who can resist classic hot and sour soup? When brown butter is mixed into frosting, you get an irresistible combination of sweet and savory.

If you want to add brown butter to prepared frosting, all you need to do is brown two or three tablespoons of butter on the stove and let it cool to room temperature. Once it's cool to the touch, simply whip it into your batch of frosting.