7 Massive Protein Bar Recalls That Hit America

In years past, protein bars weren't nearly as popular, so protein bar recalls weren't much of an issue. Back then, these bars were mostly consumed by athletes, so recalls only affected a certain segment of the population. But thanks to America's fixation with eating more protein, the Paleo and Keto diets, and busy lifestyles that necessitate quick but nutritious snacks, the market for protein bars has expanded to include nearly everyone. Because of this, large-scale protein bar recalls are more concerning.

Protein bars can be recalled for a variety of reasons. Some of these include contamination by Listeria, Salmonella, or E. coli bacteria; undeclared nut or dairy allergens; and the presence of foreign objects. All of these reasons can cause mild to severe symptoms, which is why it's important that the recalls occur. Vulnerable people who accidentally ingest contaminated protein bars can even experience life-threatening reactions.

These recalls often begin based on a customer complaint, or when routine testing procedures reveal the presence of a contaminant or allergen. Then, the recalls are typically voluntarily initiated by the manufacturer or distributor. However, sometimes a government agency like the United States Food and Drug Administration is the first to ask that a product be recalled. Eventually, recall information will be shared online.

Thankfully, some of the biggest protein bar recalls to happen are now completed. To find out about how they happened, read on.