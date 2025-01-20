7 Massive Protein Bar Recalls That Hit America
In years past, protein bars weren't nearly as popular, so protein bar recalls weren't much of an issue. Back then, these bars were mostly consumed by athletes, so recalls only affected a certain segment of the population. But thanks to America's fixation with eating more protein, the Paleo and Keto diets, and busy lifestyles that necessitate quick but nutritious snacks, the market for protein bars has expanded to include nearly everyone. Because of this, large-scale protein bar recalls are more concerning.
Protein bars can be recalled for a variety of reasons. Some of these include contamination by Listeria, Salmonella, or E. coli bacteria; undeclared nut or dairy allergens; and the presence of foreign objects. All of these reasons can cause mild to severe symptoms, which is why it's important that the recalls occur. Vulnerable people who accidentally ingest contaminated protein bars can even experience life-threatening reactions.
These recalls often begin based on a customer complaint, or when routine testing procedures reveal the presence of a contaminant or allergen. Then, the recalls are typically voluntarily initiated by the manufacturer or distributor. However, sometimes a government agency like the United States Food and Drug Administration is the first to ask that a product be recalled. Eventually, recall information will be shared online.
Thankfully, some of the biggest protein bar recalls to happen are now completed. To find out about how they happened, read on.
1. Nutrabolics' Feed Me Real Food Protein & Oats bars were recalled because of undeclared milk allergens
In September 2024, Canadian sports nutrition company Nutrabolics removed all four flavors of its FEED ME Vegan protein bars from the market due to undeclared milk allergens. The recall began in July 2024, with a consumer complaint about the Frosted Blueberry Cobbler flavor. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency then conducted an investigation that led to it expanding the recall to include all of the other FEED ME Vegan protein bar flavors (Chocolate Coconut, Glazed Cranberry Lemon Cake, and Caramel Apple Pie).
Nutrabolics distributes its products across the world, but the FEED ME Vegan protein bar recall only affected distributors in Canada. Although there was only one reported reaction, all of the bars with best-buy dates up to and including April 15, 2025, that do not declare milk on the label were recalled.
The possible presence of milk poses a problem for vegans, who do not consume dairy, and a potential risk for others. Both people with milk allergies (an immune system response that can be life-threatening) and those who suffer from lactose intolerance (a digestive issue that can cause extreme discomfort) can experience a range of symptoms from mild to severe that include hives, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal problems.
2. Built Brand's Banana Cream Pie Puff bars were recalled over potential E. coli contamination
In June 2022, the popular protein bar company Built Brand had to recall over 4,000 Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bars because of potential E. coli contamination. E. coli is a group of bacteria that lives in our gastrointestinal tract. There are good and bad versions of it. The good version helps us digest our food, but there are other strains that can cause infection and illness, with symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Generally, we expect E. coli to be carried by certain foods, like undercooked meat and some fresh greens, but sometimes, as in the case of these Banana Cream Pie Puffs, the bacteria can make its way into products during the manufacturing process.
This protein bar recall was announced after routine testing detected the presence of E. coli. While Built Brand Puffs come in a variety of flavors, including S'Mores Chunk, Peanut Butter, and Churro, the company reassured customers that the potential E. coli contamination was only found in the Banana Cream Pie flavor. The good news is that no illnesses were reported as a result of the contamination, and the FDA has terminated this recall, so consumers can return to enjoying these Built Brand puffs that taste just like Banana Cream Pie.
3. NuGo's Chocolate protein bars were recalled due to undeclared milk allergens
In December 2024, NuGo, a popular protein bar manufacturer, initiated a voluntary recall due to undeclared milk allergens in two varieties of its vegan nutrition bars: the Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip flavor — with best-buy dates December 21, 22, and 23 (of 2025) — and the Dark Chocolate Pretzel variety — with a best-buy date of December 14, 2025. A company that specializes in protein bars, cookies, and protein powders, NuGo claims to be the only major protein bar company that coats its bars in real dark chocolate.
The recall was widespread across several store chains, including Publix Supermarkets, Walgreens, and Wegmans. In addition, Costco recalled 18-count variety packs of NuGo Dark Chocolate Chocolate Chip Protein Bars and Dark Chocolate Pretzel varieties across 10 states and in Washington, D.C. While it was not clear if any illnesses occurred from consuming the bars, on December 16, 2024, Costco sent a letter (via NuGo) to all customers who purchased the items between October 2 and November 20, 2024, informing them of NuGo's voluntary recall, as many chains will do in response to a product recall.
4. Gatorade's Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars were recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
In December 2023, The Quaker Oats Company recalled certain varieties of granola cereals and granola bars for possible Salmonella contamination. On January 11, 2024, that recall expanded nationwide to include additional products, including Gatorade Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars. The potentially infected products were manufactured in a Quaker Oats facility in Danville, Illinois, and sold in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.
Salmonella is a bacteria usually found in a few foods, like poultry, eggs, and meat. The bacteria live in an animal's intestinal tract and infected feces can contaminate foods during various stages of processing. But oats can become contaminated with Salmonella as well if they are grown on farms where animals are also being raised, due to the possibility of fecal matter getting into the irrigation water and runoff. In healthy people, Salmonella can cause gastrointestinal issues and fever, though these symptoms usually only last for a few days. But vulnerable populations, such as children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems, risk much more serious illnesses if they ingest foods contaminated with Salmonella.
Quaker posted a list of the recalled products with best-before dates of January 11, 2024 through April 10, 2024. Although no illnesses or deaths were reported and the Danville plant has since closed, the recall has not yet been terminated.
5. Nature Valley's Protein Chewy Bars were recalled over Listeria fears
Back in 2016, General Mills recalled four flavors of its Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bars and Simple Nut Bars over the possible presence of Listeria after its sunflower kernel supplier, SunOpta, initiated the recall. The affected varieties were Nature Valley Protein Chewy Bars — in Honey, Peanut & Almond with Pumpkin Seeds and Peanut, Almond & Dark Chocolate flavors — and Nature Valley Simple Nut Bars — in Roasted Peanut and Honey, and Almond, Cashew & Sea Salt varieties. General Mills did not receive any complaints of illness, but chose to recall these bars because of SunOpta's national recall.
Listeria infection is a food-borne bacterial illness that can have serious consequences for pregnant women, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Although it usually occurs in items such as hot dogs, cold cuts, cheeses, and potato salad, it can also be present in soil. As soon as SunOpta discovered Listeria in a Minnesota processing plant, it issued a sweeping voluntary recall that included multiple brands and products — basically anything that contained sunflower kernel products — and took place over 25 states, from California to Connecticut, and Canada. Though no illnesses were reported, SunOpta did not resume production in that plant until it was certain that it had eliminated the Listeria contamination at its source, and the recall was terminated.
6. Doctors Scientific Organica recalled its Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Bars over possible foreign object contamination
In November 2023, Doctors Scientific Organica recalled a limited quantity of Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars in Triple Chocolate Almond flavor due to the possible presence of foreign objects. Items discovered in the recalled bars included disposable hairnets, shrink-wrap, and parchment paper — not exactly what the doctor ordered.
The recall — which was made in conjunction with the FDA — was initiated after consumers contacted Burn Boot Camp to complain. The bars were sold at Burn Boot Camp gyms across the U.S., as well as through its website.
Although no injuries were reported, Doctors Scientific Organica voluntarily recalled three batches of the Triple Chocolate Almond flavor Afterburn bars that were thought to be affected. No other Doctors Scientific Organica products, which include cookies, shakes, and supplements, were involved. While we can imagine how the stray piece of parchment or shrink-wrap might inadvertently get into a bar during packaging, it's more unsettling to think about how disposable hair nets found their way in there.
7. Wellness Natural recalled its Simply Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate bars because of undeclared nut allergens
In March 2023, Wellness Natural USA, Inc. recalled a single lot of its Simply Protein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars. One month later, on April 11, the company widened the recall to include all lots within the Best Before period of April 11, 2023, through March 14, 2024. Although this recall focused on a 15-count variety pack that was distributed in Costco stores, the only concern was the Peanut Butter Chocolate flavor, because it was thought to contain undeclared cashews. The two other flavors in the pack clearly stated cashews as an ingredient.
Even though tree nut allergies are not as widespread as peanut allergies, the reactions can be just as serious. Tree nut allergic reactions — something that can occur when an allergic person ingests almonds, pine nuts, and cashews — can cause mild to severe abdominal discomfort. But in extreme cases, people can experience shortness of breath and even anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening.
This recall was in response to a customer complaint and no other issues were reported. The FDA has since terminated this recall.