The Fast Food Drink Hack That Requires 2 Different Restaurants
If you're looking for a new and unique sweet treat, then you should know about this drink hack, which you may have seen on social media. It requires you to take a trip to two fast food joints: Taco Bell and McDonald's.
At Taco Bell, order a Mtn Dew Baja Blast (the lime-flavored version of the classic soda), and at McDonald's, order a soft serve vanilla ice cream. Then, combine the orders; flip the cone over to transfer the ice cream into the Baja Blast. Finally, stir the drink. The result is a creamy dessert with the richness of soft serve and the brightness of Baja Blast. It's essentially the tropical version of a root beer float – and it may be perfect for anyone who wants to combine soda and a dairy treat but isn't a fan of root beer. Additionally, if you're a fan of key lime pie ice cream, then you may want to try this.
Many who have attempted it online have expressed how much they love the combination, sometimes surprisingly so. One TikTok user said, "I really wanted to hate this, but this actually works pretty well." Another user (jordan_the_stallion8) declared, "I cannot explain it, but it is ... so good."
Tips to make the best Baja Blast soft serve combination
One detail you may want to consider before combining the soft serve with Baja Blast? The amount of ice in the soda. You may want to order the drink without ice so it doesn't water down the concoction. Or, if you're worried about the treat being too sweet, you may actually want to keep the ice — or even ask for extra — to dilute the soda and make the dessert a bit less concentrated.
Additionally, make sure to stop at McDonald's second, so the ice cream doesn't melt and ruin the experience. Also, be certain to drink some of the Baja Blast first to avoid making a mess — adding the ice cream will lead to the soda overflowing if there isn't enough room in the cup. You could also just pour out about half of the drink to make sure there's plenty of room (though that is a bit wasteful).
Finally, to take this to the next level, spike it with alcohol to make it a fun, boozy drink (for adults only, of course). Just about any liquor should work, so use whatever you have on hand. You can even take inspiration from our mezcal, lime, and caramel milkshake by using mezcal as your liquor of choice and adding a drizzle of caramel sauce for the ultimate beverage.