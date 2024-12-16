The Fast Food Drink Hack That Requires 2 Different Restaurants

If you're looking for a new and unique sweet treat, then you should know about this drink hack, which you may have seen on social media. It requires you to take a trip to two fast food joints: Taco Bell and McDonald's.

At Taco Bell, order a Mtn Dew Baja Blast (the lime-flavored version of the classic soda), and at McDonald's, order a soft serve vanilla ice cream. Then, combine the orders; flip the cone over to transfer the ice cream into the Baja Blast. Finally, stir the drink. The result is a creamy dessert with the richness of soft serve and the brightness of Baja Blast. It's essentially the tropical version of a root beer float – and it may be perfect for anyone who wants to combine soda and a dairy treat but isn't a fan of root beer. Additionally, if you're a fan of key lime pie ice cream, then you may want to try this.

Many who have attempted it online have expressed how much they love the combination, sometimes surprisingly so. One TikTok user said, "I really wanted to hate this, but this actually works pretty well." Another user (jordan_the_stallion8) declared, "I cannot explain it, but it is ... so good."