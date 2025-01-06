Costco's New Year Of The Snake Scotch Is Breathtaking To Look At

The 2025 Lunar New Year ushers in the Wood Snake, a unique and profound pairing that emerges only once in 60 years. The Lunar New Year begins on January 29, 2025, and to celebrate, Costco has released its Kirkland Signature Year of the Snake eight-year-old blended Scotch whisky.

The packaging is a conversation starter, boasting a mesmerizing design that embodies the elegance and mystique of the snake. The eye-catching red and gold box features a stunning snake and floral design, and the glass bottle inside is even more spectacular, decorated similarly and topped with a square red cap.

The eight-year-old blended Scotch whisky is 44% ABV (or, 88-proof). This suggests a smooth, well-rounded spirit, perfect for sipping neat or on the rocks. Blended Scotches typically offer a more approachable flavor profile compared to single malts, making it a great choice for both seasoned whisky drinkers and curious newcomers.

Costco's shelves are always brimming with exciting spirits, like this hard-to-find bourbon and this $27,000 bottle of Macallan. Its latest adult beverage offering is sure to turn heads, particularly for the box and bottle's design.