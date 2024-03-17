The Hard-To-Find Bourbon That's Somehow Available At Costco

If you're on the hunt for a hard-to-find whiskey, what's your first stop? The big box store liquor shop you've already checked up and down, or the specialty shop that seems to have everything but costs a pretty penny? You might not think to look at Costco, but that would appear to be a mistake.

Usually, procuring a bottle of Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon requires an arduous journey or a tight relationship with the staff at a high-end liquor store. However, one Costco shopper announced on the popular r/Costco subreddit that they found a bottle of the hard-to-find Kentucky bourbon at the Burbank, California Costco. Even better, they purchased it for $56.89; according to commenters, the same bottle can sell for over $100 in Kentucky and $220 elsewhere.

Blanton's was the first single-barrel bourbon ever sold commercially, starting in 1984 — a favorite year for bourbon collectors. Its tasting notes claim nutmeg and other spice notes on the nose, with strong vanilla and caramel backed by hints of honey and corn. Liquor Laboratory claims it is "undoubtedly one of the best bourbons there is to find," except it's not exactly a common sight.