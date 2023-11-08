Costco Is Selling A Bottle Of Macallan For $27,000 And It's Actually A Steal

Costco is home to the $1.50 hot dog combo and $5 rotisserie chicken. It's where you go to get bulk almond flour, peanut butter pretzels by the gallon, sweatpants, and a flavored whiskey sampler on clearance for $14.97. But, as spotted by someone a couple of years ago and just now shared on the r/Costco subreddit, it's also where you can casually pick up a bottle of $26,999.99 scotch.

The scotch in question is the Macallan 1948, Fine and Rare Collection scotch whisky. The 1948 vintage has been released over multiple years; it's unclear when the Costco Macallan was bottled, but based on the display box and price point, it could be the 2002 lot. According to Macallan's website, the total outturn in 2002 was only 124 bottle equivalents. And at least one of those bottles was being sold at Costco. Sotheby's estimates the value of a 2002 bottling between $26,000 and $35,000. A bottle of the 2002 release, aged 54 years, went for £37,350 ($51,918) at an auction in 2021. Another bottle of the same lot went for £28,500 ($35,040).

Based on Sotheby's valuation range, the Costco bottle is either a $1,000 upcharge or an $8,000 discount, and it's potentially nearly half the cost of buying one via auction, even before the buyer's fees. And as one Reddit commenter pointed out, buying this bottle with an Executive Membership will yield a $1,080 cash-back reward.