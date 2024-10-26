Is It Possible To Get A Day Pass To Shop At Costco?

It's hard not to have shopper's envy when you see a neighbor or friend carrying in their latest Costco haul. Seeing all of those bulk items purchased at relatively low prices is enough to send you running to the nearest warehouse in search of your own year's supply of toilet paper, family-sized tubs of yogurt, or, at the very least, a stomach full of food samples. But, with all of the changes Costco has made this year, it has become more difficult — if not impossible — to enter the store if you are not a member. But, although the store does not offer day passes, there are a couple of ways to shop at Costco without the coveted card.

The two easiest ways to shop Costco as a non-member is to shop online at Costco.com or have someone purchase you a gift card. At Costco.com, you may miss out on those yummy food samples, but you will be able to find a large selection of groceries, furniture, appliances, and much more. If you want a sense of belonging, you can even register on the site to receive regular emails about specials. You won't, however, be able to purchase any members-only specials.