Is It Possible To Get A Day Pass To Shop At Costco?
It's hard not to have shopper's envy when you see a neighbor or friend carrying in their latest Costco haul. Seeing all of those bulk items purchased at relatively low prices is enough to send you running to the nearest warehouse in search of your own year's supply of toilet paper, family-sized tubs of yogurt, or, at the very least, a stomach full of food samples. But, with all of the changes Costco has made this year, it has become more difficult — if not impossible — to enter the store if you are not a member. But, although the store does not offer day passes, there are a couple of ways to shop at Costco without the coveted card.
The two easiest ways to shop Costco as a non-member is to shop online at Costco.com or have someone purchase you a gift card. At Costco.com, you may miss out on those yummy food samples, but you will be able to find a large selection of groceries, furniture, appliances, and much more. If you want a sense of belonging, you can even register on the site to receive regular emails about specials. You won't, however, be able to purchase any members-only specials.
The Shop card loophole
You can same-day delivery from Costco as both a member and non-member. Non-members can log onto Instacart directly and select Costco as one of the store options. You will have some access to Kirkland brand products and some of the extra-large packages Costco is known for, but the offerings are more limited and the prices are higher.
If you absolutely must get into the store, there is one loophole for doing so without a membership card: the Costco Shop card, the store's version of a gift card. A member can purchase you a gift card for as little as $20, and it will allow you to enter the store. Your purchases are not limited to the value of the card, so you can load up on all of the bulk items, special discounts, and store-only items you've been missing — not to mention stopping for a sample or two. Just don't try to buy a gift card for yourself, as only members are able to purchase them, whether in-store or online.