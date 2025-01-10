How Anthony Bourdain Felt About Veganism

If you've ever watched the late Anthony Bourdain in an episode of "Parts Unknown" or read one of his 13 books, you'll know how he felt about veganism. The celebrity chef and travel writer never minced words when sharing his opinions about those who don't consume animal products. In his book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," he even went so far as to refer to vegans as "the enemy of everything good and decent in the human spirit."

That wasn't all Bourdain wrote about vegans and vegetarians in his best-selling book. He also referred to them as "a persistent irritant to any chef worth a damn." In a 2013 interview with Playboy, Bourdain took the opportunity to accuse vegans and vegetarians of being "bad travelers and bad guests" (via One Green Planet).

Despite his harsh words for vegans, there were many times when Bourdain's viewpoint aligned with them. In his 2000 book, "A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines," Bourdain wrote, "I am in no way supportive of hunting for trophies or sport — would never do it and don't like it that others do." Like chef and activist Andrew Zimmern, Bourdain abhorred food waste, cared about the environment, knew the value of sustainability, and loved creative and delicious cuisine. He also believed Americans ate too much meat.