How Anthony Bourdain Felt About Veganism
If you've ever watched the late Anthony Bourdain in an episode of "Parts Unknown" or read one of his 13 books, you'll know how he felt about veganism. The celebrity chef and travel writer never minced words when sharing his opinions about those who don't consume animal products. In his book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," he even went so far as to refer to vegans as "the enemy of everything good and decent in the human spirit."
That wasn't all Bourdain wrote about vegans and vegetarians in his best-selling book. He also referred to them as "a persistent irritant to any chef worth a damn." In a 2013 interview with Playboy, Bourdain took the opportunity to accuse vegans and vegetarians of being "bad travelers and bad guests" (via One Green Planet).
Despite his harsh words for vegans, there were many times when Bourdain's viewpoint aligned with them. In his 2000 book, "A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines," Bourdain wrote, "I am in no way supportive of hunting for trophies or sport — would never do it and don't like it that others do." Like chef and activist Andrew Zimmern, Bourdain abhorred food waste, cared about the environment, knew the value of sustainability, and loved creative and delicious cuisine. He also believed Americans ate too much meat.
Despite his views, he still found some common ground
In a 2017 interview with NPR, Anthony Bourdain said, "It's up to chefs and food leaders to convince people with a beautiful and delicious argument that this is what food can be." While it's doubtful Bourdain was referring to Beyond or Impossible burgers, many components of plant-based cuisine – like watermelon made to look and taste like raw tuna – can be both beautiful and delicious and may have gotten approval from the discerning chef.
Despite his strong feelings about vegans, Bourdain also appeared willing to bridge the divide between his opinions and their beliefs. In a 2010 interview with Grub Street, he admitted, "I'm not blind to the circumstances and conditions in which animals are raised. I think there's a lot of common ground here, and we're going to move, hopefully, toward the side of the angels."