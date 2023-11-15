Watermelon 'Tuna' Is A Fun Vegan Way To Mimic The Real Thing

When it comes to fruits, vegetables, and other foods sourced from the earth, what you see can be far from what you're getting. With some creativity and additional ingredients on hand, plant-based foods can transform into borderline uncanny versions of some animal-based classics. As the demand for vegan-friendly alternatives continues to skyrocket throughout the 21st century, more and more cooks are harnessing the unique properties of plants to develop these innovative alternatives. From jackfruit pulled pork to tofu vegan cheese dip, herbivorous and omnivorous diners alike are reaping the benefits of this ever-growing, outside-the-box mock cuisine category.

Watermelon 'tuna' may be one of the most creative dishes in that category. Countless internet foodies concur that this sweet, summery fruit can turn into a dish that not only visually replicates raw tuna but also mimics the unique flavor and texture of the fishy source material. Who knew that watermelon could answer a sashimi-loving vegan's prayers?