Ina Garten's Pot Roast Features Some Extra Boozy Ingredients

Cooking with alcohol is nothing new — in fact, it's a technique that's been around for centuries. Using beer, wine, and spirits in your recipes can transform them in terms of taste and texture. And when it comes to the pot roast recipe that Ina Garten's makes for guests, two types of alcohol are used to create a delicious meal.

Whether you're making a Mississippi pot roast or another version, there are many ways to double up on flavor, for example, by adding a sweet ingredient like apple sauce. In Ina Garten's recipe, she uses the typical ingredients like onions, carrots, and herbs, but personalizes the recipe with two boozy ingredients: red wine and brandy (or cognac).

These two ingredients are used to deglaze the Dutch oven and help create a flavorful broth. But don't worry—as the alcohol heats, that boozy taste will cook out, resulting in an absolutely delicious sauce for your roast.