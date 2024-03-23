What's The Difference Between Cognac And Brandy?

Brandy is an old liquor, old enough that its name comes from Middle Dutch (which held sway from around 1200-1500), where it was brantwijn. This changed to brandewijn in modern Dutch, but both mean the same thing: burnt wine. In English, this was translated as brandywine before eventually becoming brandy as we know it today.

Brandy itself is a spirit made from distilling wine. Typically, wine is fermented from fruit (usually grapes), where yeast is used to convert the naturally occurring sugar in the fruit into alcohol. Spirits, meanwhile, are made through distillation (this is how spirits and liqueurs are different), which uses heat and the principles of evaporation and condensation to create alcohol. Brandy happens when you expose the distillation process to finished wine and thus winds up way more potent, at anywhere from 35% ABV to 60% – roughly triple that of wine.

As such, brandy can be made using all kinds of fruit, and there are tons of different types of brandy in the world: Slivovitz (Eastern European plum brandy), Calvados (French apple brandy), Pisco (South American grape brandy), and all sorts of other varieties. Cognac is one of these.