It Looks Like 2023 Is Welcoming The Return Of The All-You-Can-Eat-Buffet

The empty dinner plate awaits a copious amount of food. From thinly sliced beef to a chocolate tower promising a sweet ending, it's easy to see the appeal of an all-you-can-eat-buffet. And as food budgets continue to be strained, the monetary value for guests might be worth bellying up to that sneeze guard.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, few people wanted to enjoy a communal food spread, leading some buffet chains to file for bankruptcy protection. But today, people are seeing the value in one cost for overflowing food options. As restaurant expert Robin Gagnon told Today.com, the buffet line is full of families because it fits their budget. With buffet sales up 14% in the past year, people appreciate the dollar cost averaging associated with plate after plate of food options. People want to feel full after opening their wallet. Unlike the issues of shrinkflation and fewer restaurant deals, the buffet feels like guests are getting their money's worth.

Speaking to Nation's Restaurant News, Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary said that its guests appreciate the buffet's value and quality. The sentiment has proven to be a win for the brand, with recent annual sales increases. While the brand projects a strong outlook, the company is not alone. From the small local restaurant to the iconic Las Vegas Strip, the buffet is back, and people are hungry to enjoy all that it has to offer.