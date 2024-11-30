Don't Ignore This Buffet Red Flag

Since the classy origins of the buffet as a smörgåsbord to feed a massive crowd, we've become a little more weary of how germs spread. Fortunately, there are a few things that you can do to avoid picking up an illness while eating at a buffet restaurant. For instance, you could only dine at buffets where staff serve you from behind the counter. They're required to wear gloves and are the only ones handling the utensils.

When that's not an option, plan ahead by taking some hand sanitizer to use after getting your food and before you start eating. You could even wash your hands after serving yourself to reduce any germs getting on your food as you eat. Being mindful to avoid touching your plate with the hand you're serving with can reduce your exposure, too. And, while it might seem strange to others around you, taking your own disposable gloves to handle the utensils is an option.

On the other hand, it's not recommended to take your table utensils with you. Say that you use your dinner spoon to dip out some mac and cheese; then, you use it to get some carrots. There's a possibility of contaminating the carrots with wheat or dairy from the pasta, which is a food safety mistake that could be dangerous for another diner who has an allergy. It's the reason there's a utensil for each dish. Additionally, don't rescue the utensil whose handle has fallen into the food, and don't eat food from that tray either because any germs that were on that handle are now in the food.