Wendy's Is Making The Iconic Krabby Patty A Reality. Here's How To Snag One
It's okay, you can pinch yourself — you're not dreaming. In celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary (feel old yet?), burger chain Wendy's is releasing a limited edition real-life version of the show's iconic Krusty Krab Krabby Patty. The partnership with Paramount is being called the Krabby Patty Kollab, and the chain has committed to bringing to life not just the burger of your childhood dreams, but also a tropical Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty to make your themed meal complete.
The duo is having a special early debut in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, with offerings opening on Monday, October 7 and a so-called "immersive Wendy's drive-thru experience" continuing through October 8. If you're not so lucky as to live nearby, the burger and frosty will be available online and in stores nationwide beginning October 8.
Referencing the square-shaped burger patties that set Wendy's apart, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company Lindsay Radkoski explained in a press release why she thinks this collaboration just feels right. "It makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up," Radkoski said.
A guide to the best treats in Bikini Bottom
So what exactly is included in these cartoon delicacies brought to life? The Krabby Patty — which can be ordered either on its own or as a combo (Kombo?) with fries — features a beef patty, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and a "top-secret" Krabby Kollab sauce. The Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty will take the classic Vanilla Frosty and add a Pineapple Mango flavored swirl for visual and flavor effect. Wendy's has not released specific information about the prices of these offerings or whether they will vary by location. But in general, Wendy's is known for having wallet-friendly menu prices.
"'The Krabby Patty Kollab' marks another innovative way to continue the landmark 25th anniversary celebration of 'SpongeBob SquarePants,' bringing Bikini Bottom to the surface like never before," said Dario Spina, CMO, Paramount Brand Studio in the press release announcing the collab. This isn't Paramount's only nostalgic collaboration in recent years — last fall, Kraft announced the return of fan-favorite SpongeBob-shaped mac and cheese, which remains available in certain stores and online.