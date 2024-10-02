Wendy's Is Making The Iconic Krabby Patty A Reality. Here's How To Snag One

It's okay, you can pinch yourself — you're not dreaming. In celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants' 25th anniversary (feel old yet?), burger chain Wendy's is releasing a limited edition real-life version of the show's iconic Krusty Krab Krabby Patty. The partnership with Paramount is being called the Krabby Patty Kollab, and the chain has committed to bringing to life not just the burger of your childhood dreams, but also a tropical Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty to make your themed meal complete.

The duo is having a special early debut in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, with offerings opening on Monday, October 7 and a so-called "immersive Wendy's drive-thru experience" continuing through October 8. If you're not so lucky as to live nearby, the burger and frosty will be available online and in stores nationwide beginning October 8.

Referencing the square-shaped burger patties that set Wendy's apart, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Company Lindsay Radkoski explained in a press release why she thinks this collaboration just feels right. "It makes sense that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are teaming up," Radkoski said.