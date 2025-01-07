The Sad Story Of Barack Obama's Favorite Restaurant

Former President Barack Obama hails from Hawaii, so it makes sense that his favorite restaurant is in Honolulu. In fact, Alan Wong's on the island of Oahu was the restaurant he ate at most often during his two-term administration. This Asian-fusion restaurant came in sixth on Gourmet Magazine's list of the best restaurants in the U.S., and chef and owner Alan Wong himself was a James Beard Award recipient. Unfortunately, in March 2020, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and Wong had to make the difficult choice of closing the doors after 25 years in business.

During the pandemic, Alan Wong did what many establishments did to keep the doors open during that difficult time: the restaurant turned to take-out. The menu, called AW at Home, included their signature elevated cuisine like soy-braised short ribs – Obama's favorite – as well as comfort foods such as mashed potatoes and cookies. Alan Wong himself donned an apron to help his staff in the kitchen

Food wasn't the only thing on the quarantine take-out menu. Bottles of wine called Covid-19 Pandemic Price Pours were offered at a discount for home diners to enjoy with their meals – more people now prefer to drink at home post-COVID. Unfortunately, none of these efforts were enough to keep the restaurant afloat. After 25 years in business, Alan Wong's permanently shut its doors in November 2020.