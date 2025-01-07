The Sad Story Of Barack Obama's Favorite Restaurant
Former President Barack Obama hails from Hawaii, so it makes sense that his favorite restaurant is in Honolulu. In fact, Alan Wong's on the island of Oahu was the restaurant he ate at most often during his two-term administration. This Asian-fusion restaurant came in sixth on Gourmet Magazine's list of the best restaurants in the U.S., and chef and owner Alan Wong himself was a James Beard Award recipient. Unfortunately, in March 2020, COVID-19 reared its ugly head, and Wong had to make the difficult choice of closing the doors after 25 years in business.
During the pandemic, Alan Wong did what many establishments did to keep the doors open during that difficult time: the restaurant turned to take-out. The menu, called AW at Home, included their signature elevated cuisine like soy-braised short ribs – Obama's favorite – as well as comfort foods such as mashed potatoes and cookies. Alan Wong himself donned an apron to help his staff in the kitchen
Food wasn't the only thing on the quarantine take-out menu. Bottles of wine called Covid-19 Pandemic Price Pours were offered at a discount for home diners to enjoy with their meals – more people now prefer to drink at home post-COVID. Unfortunately, none of these efforts were enough to keep the restaurant afloat. After 25 years in business, Alan Wong's permanently shut its doors in November 2020.
An honorable goodbye through a catered luau for lawmakers
After the closing was announced, Chef Alan Wong was lauded by those who knew him, who remarked on the legacy he left behind in Oahu. Master sommelier Chuck Furuya said the closing was "the end of an era." Chef and restauranteur Roy Yamaguchi, a close friend of Wong, described Alan Wong's Restaurant as "something that has been great for so long and has done so much for the state of Hawaii."
Barack Obama clearly loved the food at Alan Wong's and will probably miss it more than most people. His respect and admiration for the chef was evident when, in 2009, the President tapped Wong to cater the annual White House Congressional Picnic, choosing, of course, a luau theme. In December 2016, shortly before leaving office, Mr. and Mrs. Obama dined at Alan Wong's for the last time as President and First Lady.
Like many Americans, the former President enjoys a good burger now and then. However, unlike his successor, who loves McDonald's, Obama prefers Five Guys as his top fast-food joint.