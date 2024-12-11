14 Former Presidents And The Restaurants They Loved To Eat At

We're obsessed with knowing the personal details of the people who run the country, and that extends to their eating habits. Knowing how the sitting president eats (and how the presidents that came before him did) is a particular fascination. What's especially interesting is how different their diets were — Barack Obama's eating regimen was focused on keeping sugar, carbs, and fats at bay, while Jimmy Carter preferred grits and cheese — and how this is reflected in their favorite restaurants.

Just like the rest of us, the president of the United States (whoever they may be) enjoys a meal out every now and again. Plus, as with anyone else, the person in charge of the country always has a favorite spot. Interestingly, these restaurants haven't always been near the White House, as you might expect. Instead, the restaurants that former presidents loved to eat at were dotted around the country, and the world, reflecting the diverse tastes of the people who are employed to lead the nation. From steakhouses in New York, to Oyster houses in Boston, to barbecue joints in Texas and even Parisian bistros, where the presidents have chosen to eat is as wide-reaching as some of the policies that they've championed. We've got our favorites right here.