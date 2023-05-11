New Report Shows People Are Drinking More At Home Than At Bars, Even Post-COVID

Do you remember those first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, when nobody knew what day or time it was, and cocktails seemed acceptable at any hour? We now know it to be the start of an at-home drinking trend, given that bars were uninhabitable for several months in certain parts of the U.S. A new report from Kantar (via Food Dive) reveals consumers are drinking less while out, with 23% saying they drink more at home now than they did 12 months ago. Only 16% say they now drink more at a bar or restaurant, and inflation is the likely culprit.

Though bars and restaurants are back open at full capacity and have been for a while, it seems the thought of preparing a cocktail or pouring a glass of wine at home has remained enticing to those who choose to drink. It led people to get creative back in 2020 — even Ina Garten went in on the at-home cocktail trend, creating a massive Cosmopolitan that we still think about to this day. Now, it seems the trend is here to stay.