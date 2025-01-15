14 False Facts About Ramen You Thought Were True

Have you ever thought of ramen as a mysterious meal? Probably not, right? Whether it comes in instant or fresh form, there's something so accessible and familiar about ramen, with its comforting flavor and easy-to-prepare nature promising a knowable dish. However, you might be surprised to hear that this noodle dish has a little more lurking underneath the surface than you think. Perhaps because it's so unassuming and simple, there has been a surprisingly high volume of false facts spread about ramen in its time which, in some cases, has tainted its reputation.

Many of the myths involving these noodles surround instant ramen, which is fairly understandable. After all, the combo of hard blocks of noodles and seasoning packets full of baffling-sounding ingredients doesn't exactly scream freshness or health, and this has led to some common claims about the types of things in instant ramen or the effects it can have on your body. Interestingly, though, some of the false facts that have sprung up about both instant and fresh ramen have come from a rewriting of history about where this dish comes from and how much it used to cost. Ready to have your mind blown about a food that you likely have sitting in your cupboard? Let's go.