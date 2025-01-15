14 False Facts About Ramen You Thought Were True
Have you ever thought of ramen as a mysterious meal? Probably not, right? Whether it comes in instant or fresh form, there's something so accessible and familiar about ramen, with its comforting flavor and easy-to-prepare nature promising a knowable dish. However, you might be surprised to hear that this noodle dish has a little more lurking underneath the surface than you think. Perhaps because it's so unassuming and simple, there has been a surprisingly high volume of false facts spread about ramen in its time which, in some cases, has tainted its reputation.
Many of the myths involving these noodles surround instant ramen, which is fairly understandable. After all, the combo of hard blocks of noodles and seasoning packets full of baffling-sounding ingredients doesn't exactly scream freshness or health, and this has led to some common claims about the types of things in instant ramen or the effects it can have on your body. Interestingly, though, some of the false facts that have sprung up about both instant and fresh ramen have come from a rewriting of history about where this dish comes from and how much it used to cost. Ready to have your mind blown about a food that you likely have sitting in your cupboard? Let's go.
1. False: Ramen is a strictly Japanese invention
Ramen is known as one of the most popular Japanese foods around. However, what's pretty surprising is that it originated somewhere completely different. Ramen is thought to have been developed in 19th century China, where the combination of noodles and a fragrant broth was first championed. When an influx of Chinese immigrants arrived in Japan in the latter half of the century, they took their noodle soup recipes with them, with forms of ramen being served in Chinatowns around the country. Pretty soon, ramen began being sold in Japanese restaurants too, and in 1910 the first dedicated ramen shop was opened in Tokyo.
So ramen is, in essence, a Chinese invention that was developed into its current form in Japan. What is distinctly Japanese, though, is instant ramen. This ever-popular foodstuff was invented by Momofuku Ando, the founder of Nissin Foods, in 1958. His development of instant ramen (which stemmed from his observation of food shortages in post-war Japan) went through a lot of trial and error before he realized that frying the noodles would preserve them, and rehydrating them would return them to a soupy state. And so, a food legend was born.
2. False: Instant ramen has always been an affordable choice
Instant ramen has long been associated with hungry college students who are trying to save a few bucks (which we think is quite unfair, given that pretty much anyone can enjoy it). Because of this, there's an assumption that it's always been relatively cheap. So you might be shocked to learn that's far from true. In fact, instant ramen noodles used to be more expensive than the fresh version. When instant ramen first hit stores, it was sold for 35 yen per serving, which was pretty pricey for the time. By comparison, a serving of fresh noodles would cost about 5 yen.
However, instant ramen wasn't destined to stay expensive forever. Momofuku Ando's invention quickly gained appeal among the masses, and as instant noodle production ramped up and manufacturing processes improved, its price began to drop. This was likely aided by competitors emerging onto the scene, with other brands beginning to sell instant ramen, which would further drive the price down as companies sought to outdo each other. Pretty soon, instant ramen was something that everyone could afford.
3. False: Instant ramen contains wax
Anyone who's ever had instant ramen before will know how well the noodles separate from each other. Other types of noodles, like egg or rice varieties, tend to clump together when cooked, while instant ramen noodles pull apart effortlessly, each strand shining with a glossy coating. This ability to separate so easily led to a somewhat baffling rumor emerging that instant ramen contains wax. This myth originally started showing up online around 2000 (although it may have been around before then), and has been circulated via chain emails and picked up by various news websites.
The myth also goes that the wax in ramen noodles is used to make food containers, and may cause cancer. So is there any truth whatsoever to this claim? No. None at all. Instant ramen noodles don't have any wax in them. Instead, while we can't find any definitive information on why ramen noodles separate from each other so easily, we would hazard a guess that it's because they're usually pretty high in fat. This fat is absorbed by the noodles during the frying process, and some of it is released when they're boiled, keeping them slick and separate.
4. False: Instant ramen is raw
You need to cook instant ramen, right? ... Right? Well, not exactly. This may not be news to some folks who have seen vital TikToks of people crunching up their instant ramen packets and eating them like chips, but you actually don't have to cook instant ramen at all — because it's not raw.
If we had to hazard a guess, we'd say that this myth comes from the sheer visual presentation of instant ramen, which is pale, hard, and decidedly unappetizing. All of this changes when you cook it and add your seasoning packet. However, instant ramen is technically cooked already, as it's been fried to dehydrate it. So you're not dealing with any raw flour or starches, and if you want to, you can crunch it up and eat it straight from the packet. You can also use it in dishes like ramen-breaded fried chicken, cooking it in an entirely different way to boiling it.
The frying process also sterilizes the instant ramen and kills any bacteria that might have been in the flour or other ingredients. However, it's important to remember that this doesn't mean it's always completely safe. Like any other food, instant ramen can still become contaminated, which is why cooking it is always wise.
5. False: Instant ramen's dehydrated nature means that it can't cause food poisoning
We tend to associate food poisoning with fresh, perishable foods like meat or seafood, and it's led to several recalls of fruit and vegetables. On the other hand, processed, dehydrated foods like instant ramen usually aren't looked at as options that can contain foodborne bacteria. However, it's a complete myth to believe that you can't get food poisoning from this dish. Instant ramen noodles can become contaminated like any other food, and there have been notable instances of them being the potential cause of serious food poisoning cases. One food poisoning incident in India in 2024 led to the death of a 12-year-old boy and five other people being hospitalized after they allegedly ate tainted instant noodles.
It's important to remember that instant ramen is heavily processed, meaning that it passes through several stages during its preparation — and at every stage, it can potentially be contaminated. Although frying the noodles sterilizes them, they may still come into contact with foodborne bacteria after this cooking stage. Plus, ingredients that end up in the seasoning packet may bear additional risk of carrying pathogens. While cooking your noodles properly may minimize the risk of them being dangerous, it's a mistake to assume they're always totally safe.
6. False: Instant ramen noodles are made the same way as other noodles
Dried noodles are all kinda the same, right? Whether you're opting for dried egg, rice, udon, or instant ramen noodles, they all require roughly the same preparation steps, which involve submerging them in hot water until they become pliable. So it's not unreasonable to assume that they're all made in the same way — except they're really not.
The difference between instant ramen noodles and other dried noodles is that they're often fried during their preparation. Frying them removes any moisture in the noodles, turning them into the solid, brittle blocks that then soften so easily when you add hot water. Other noodles, like rice noodles, are instead placed into a dehydrator which air-dries them.
Why does any of this matter? Well, because it means that you can't really treat most instant ramen noodles as interchangeable with other kinds, unless you want to significantly raise the fat levels in your dish. Rice noodles, for example, are virtually fat-free, while a single nest of instant ramen noodles may provide almost half of your maximum daily recommended saturated fat intake. Plus, instant ramen noodles will have a totally different texture to many other types of noodles.
7. False: Some ramen noodles contain plasticizer, which is what makes them so chewy
Ramen noodles are prized for their moreish chewiness, but how do they get to be so bouncy? Is it just because of how they're cooked, or is there some secret ingredient inside them that makes them extra springy? Well, it turns out that some people believe it's the latter, and that the ingredient in question is frighteningly industrial. One of the most outlandish myths about ramen noodles is that they're made with plasticizers — substances that are normally added to plastic or rubber to make it more flexible. As you might expect, these substances are absolutely not designed for human consumption, making this rumor particularly frightening.
Well, thankfully, there's no truth to this whatsoever. Instead, ramen noodles get their bouncy nature from kansui, an alkaline substance made with potassium carbonate or sodium carbonate, which contributes to their slightly rubbery texture. This texture is made even more chewy by the use of high-protein flour, which gives the noodles a higher gluten content. When combined, these two ingredients give you those stretchy noodles you crave, without the help of any products used in plastic manufacturing.
8. False: Ramen can cause streptococcal infection
Ramen noodles are fairly well-known to not be the healthiest food out there (although in its fresh form, a bowl of ramen can be a nutritious, wholesome dish). However, we generally don't think of ramen as being actively infectious and passing on diseases prompted by bacteria. This thought was shattered in 2024 when a viral YouTube video made the claim that instant ramen was causing children to become rapidly ill and then pass away shortly after eating it. The video asserted that the cause of this illness was bacteria that caused streptococcal infection, and advised that people should avoid instant ramen at all costs.
This alarming video did the rounds on social media, causing a fair amount of panic before it was debunked. Social media company Meta flagged the video as false, and it was quickly removed from various social media platforms. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who were cited in the video as warning that up to a third of adults could die if they ate contaminated ramen noodles, had published no such warning. In hindsight, it should have been pretty obvious that this video was fake: It was delivered by an animated talking fish, which is hardly a marker of seriousness.
9. False: Ramen noodles are full of additives and preservatives
Although you can jazz up instant ramen noodles to make them a little more substantial and meal-worthy, there's no denying that on their own they have a slightly junky reputation. This largely stems from the combo of those pale blocks of noodles and the mysterious dehydrated seasoning packets, which in their basic form don't feel much like food at all. As such, it's easy to buy into the belief that ramen noodles are full of artificial additives and preservatives, which could in some way be harmful to our health.
However, while it may be true that the more processed types of instant ramen out there have additional ingredients in them that provide flavor and improve shelf life, ramen noodles in their basic form are pretty simple. Traditionally, ramen noodles are made from wheat flour, salt, water, and kansui. The kansui may be made with a combination of carbonates and phosphoric acid, but some makers may substitute this with eggs instead. So if you're ordering a bowl of ramen noodles in a store where they make their own, you can feel fairly safe in the knowledge that they haven't been bumped full of extra ingredients. Having said this, premade and instant ramen may well have additional ingredients you may not want, and it's important to check the label of anything you're buying.
10. False: Instant ramen is always high in fat
Because instant ramen is often dehydrated by frying it, it can have a surprisingly high fat level. These unassuming blocks of noodles can contain huge amounts of total and saturated fats, which can contribute significantly to your daily intake without providing much overall sustenance. However, you may well be pleased to hear that the idea that all instant ramen is sky-high in fat is false. Although instant ramen is typically deep-fried, it can also be blow-dried to remove its moisture. This significantly reduces its fat content, but it also leaves it with a slightly different, less luxurious texture.
Instant ramen made with different types of noodles, like shirataki noodles, may also have an overall lower fat content, though these may also have a different flavor and texture. Remember, though, that both alternative noodle ramen products and blow-dried ramen may well still have some fat, and you should always check the label. Crucially, too, these instant ramen products may still be very high in sodium, which can mean that they can still be pretty impactful on your health if eaten regularly.
11. False: You can eat instant ramen like other foods without any consequences
We all know those folks who have instant ramen in their regular meal rotation — and to be honest, we totally get it. Instant ramen is undeniably tasty, and when you combine that with how quickly you can prepare it, it's little wonder that it's a lot of people's go-to lunch option. However, you should be under no illusion that eating it regularly is consequence-free. Instant ramen is notoriously unhealthy, thanks to its combination of high fat and sodium, low protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and certain potential additives that may have an unexpected impact.
This nutritional profile can look pretty unfortunate for your health. As noted by Keck Medicine of USC, eating instant ramen regularly may contribute to a higher risk of metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, liver damage, and a higher risk of cardiovascular illnesses. To add to this, some instant ramen products may be preserved with tertiary-butyl hydroquinone, or TBHQ, a chemical that may prohibit your ability to absorb nutrients and affect your digestive system.
12. False: Boiling the seasoning powder in instant ramen can make it toxic
When do you add your seasoning powder to your ramen? Before you boil your water, or after your noodles are cooked? If you've ever gone to do the former, you may have been warned off by someone telling you that boiling the seasoning powder may cause it to become toxic and potentially harmful. Well, folks, while whoever told you that was probably looking out for you, we're pleased to tell you that it's totally untrue.
Apparently, this myth stems from the false belief that any monosodium glutamate (or MSG) that might be in the seasoning packet can change in molecular structure, and this change might make it dangerous to humans. We're not sure where this belief comes from, but we can only assume that it stemmed from the general stigma around MSG as an ingredient and the mistaken idea that it's inherently harmful. The good news is that boiling MSG doesn't change its structure in the slightest, and it's not toxic in any way.
13. False: You can't escape the sodium content in instant ramen
Instant ramen is famously high in sodium, with some varieties containing upwards of 1,300 milligrams per single serving. This, of course, presents a significant issue for dietary balance: You either completely avoid any sodium for the rest of the day to try and keep within your daily limits, or you risk eating way too much sodium, potentially contributing to negative health outcomes. Luckily, you don't just have to accept the amount of sodium in certain instant ramen products. The vast majority of sodium in instant ramen is contained in its seasoning packets, and reducing the amount of seasoning you put in (or throwing away the full packet) can save you a lot of sodium.
Doing this, of course, will mean that your ramen will be less flavorful. However, there are ways around that too. You can substitute the seasoning packet with low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth to provide taste without too much salt. Low-sodium soy sauce (or diluting soy sauce to cut its sodium) and certain spices can also add flavor without making things too unhealthy.
14. False: Instant ramen lasts forever
If you've got one of those discontinued instant ramen flavors sitting at the back of your cupboard that's been there for years, you're probably not alone. This is the kind of food product you keep around for a rainy day, safe in the knowledge that it'll last for ages. However, one of the biggest misconceptions about instant ramen is that you can treat it like other dried and canned foods, and that it'll basically last forever. This isn't quite the case: Instant ramen can last for a very long time thanks to being dehydrated, but it is ultimately a perishable product and may only last for up to a year before it needs to be consumed or thrown out.
Certain factors can make your instant ramen's lifespan shorter. If the package is ripped or punctured it may allow moisture to get to the noodles, which can make their deterioration even quicker. Storing ramen in a particularly warm environment may also cause them to break down. You should always check your ramen for any signs of obvious spoilage, and throw away anything that's past its use-by date.