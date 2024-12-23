Expert Tips On Making The Ultimate Party Mocktail Station
Mocktails are having a moment, reminding hosts and guests alike that sophisticated sipping beverages do not need alcohol to help make a fun event — and Jessie-Sierra Ross has some thoughts on making the best mocktails to craft for the holiday season, making them the star of your party. A former ballerina, Jesse-Sierra pivoted to becoming an expert in cooking and home entertaining; she penned "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Ross says the keys to the ultimate mocktail station are prep work, and keeping everything cold.
To keep the party moving as smoothly as possible, Ross recommends mixing, labeling, and chilling all flavored syrups the night before the party. Then, the day of, she says, "I like to prepare all my fresh juices about an hour before guests arrive," adding, "and decant them into juice bottles."
In theme with her extensive prep work, Ross says presenting a drink breakdown for each helps. "It's a handy idea to have your recipes printed out," she says, so you or your guests are not fumbling with your phones while making drinks.
Mocktails Are A Beverage Best Served Cold
The other half of Jessie-Sierra Ross' mocktail station tips are all to keep everything as cold as possible. She recommends pre-chilling: "All of the drink ingredients, including juices, seltzers, sodas, and simple syrups" in either your refrigerator or an ice chest," she says.
When serving, consider putting your drink ingredients on ice in a bowl to keep them cold without going in and out of the refrigerator for hours. To keep your ingredients colder for longer, consider salting the ice. Salt lowers the freezing temperature of water; as the ice melts, the slushy mixture will remain ice cold throughout your entire party.
Speaking of ice, mocktails are best served on the rocks, and Ross recommends the venerable ice bucket as the best way to keep your ice cold yet readily available. "Whether you're using modern insulated versions or the classic metal buckets from the past," she says, "this is the easiest solution," simply because a big hunk of fancy clear cocktail ice takes a long time to melt. Simply break off pieces as needed.