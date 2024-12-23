Expert Tips On Making The Ultimate Party Mocktail Station

Mocktails are having a moment, reminding hosts and guests alike that sophisticated sipping beverages do not need alcohol to help make a fun event — and Jessie-Sierra Ross has some thoughts on making the best mocktails to craft for the holiday season, making them the star of your party. A former ballerina, Jesse-Sierra pivoted to becoming an expert in cooking and home entertaining; she penned "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes." In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Ross says the keys to the ultimate mocktail station are prep work, and keeping everything cold.

To keep the party moving as smoothly as possible, Ross recommends mixing, labeling, and chilling all flavored syrups the night before the party. Then, the day of, she says, "I like to prepare all my fresh juices about an hour before guests arrive," adding, "and decant them into juice bottles."

In theme with her extensive prep work, Ross says presenting a drink breakdown for each helps. "It's a handy idea to have your recipes printed out," she says, so you or your guests are not fumbling with your phones while making drinks.