Cooking Pasta In Milk Has Benefits, But Avoid One Big Mistake

A splash of pasta water is a crucial ingredient in most pasta dishes. The starch that washes into the water from raw pasta helps emulsify and thicken the sauce. Boiling pasta in milk similarly infuses the milk with starch, which can be used to build a luxuriously thick sauce. This method also saves you the trouble of making a flour-butter-milk roux when making creamy sauces. There are other liquids you can cook pasta in to infuse it with flavor, making a good starting point for pasta sauces.

When making a bowl of gooey mac and cheese or a quick one-pot pasta, boiling the raw noodles in milk is a game-changer. However, there are a few things to watch out for. Unlike salted water, milk can scald and burn at high temperatures. Since it forms the base of the pasta sauce, if the milk gets heated past a certain point while being used to boil pasta, it can tinge your dish with a bitter flavor. Having to cook at a lower heat means it takes longer for the pasta to cook, which can sometimes increase the risk of the milk burning. However, if you don't mind the additional cooking time and having to stir the pasta as it boils, cooking it in milk rewards you with a creamy sauce base that builds a decadent dish.