The Best Ingredients You Need For Top-Shelf Mocktails

Herbs, according to Jessie-Sierra Ross, are another essential ingredient for mocktails. "Any fresh green herb is an easy add to your next mocktail recipe. The fragrant oils and delicate taste of herbs such as rosemary, basil, mint, and thyme are delicious paired with fruit juices and sodas." But why stop at the basics? She continues, "You can get adventurous with different varieties too! Chocolate mint has notes of rich cocoa and cool mint, lemon thyme has a punchy green citrus flavor, and purple Thai basil is refreshing!"

Beyond zero-proof spirits and fresh herbs, using the highest quality ingredients is key. Freshly squeezed juices, like lemon or grapefruit, create a vibrant base, while premium mixers, like tonic water or ginger beer, add effervescence and balance. Ginger beer isn't the same as ginger ale, although a mocktail made with ginger ale would be quite tasty, too.

Presentation also matters. Garnishes like edible flowers or a citrus twist elevate the look and feel of a mocktail, making it as visually appealing as it is flavorful. You can prepare your garnishes ahead of time, or make batch mocktails if you're hosting a crowd. With Jessie-Sierra's insights and a little imagination, you can create mocktails that rival any cocktail.