Festive Do-Ahead Cocktail Garnishes That'll Totally Impress Your Guests

With all the elaborate festive meals around the holiday season, it's good to have a few items to prep early and get out of the way. Holiday drinks can get as creative as the food, and one way to easily spruce them up is with unique garnishes. Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" gave Daily Meal several great ideas for innovative cocktail garnishes that can be prepped beforehand. These garnishes will give your drinks quick and easy festive flair.

While some garnishes, like those that contain fresh fruit, are best prepped just before a party, Jessie-Sierra suggests using frozen berries, edible flowers, and dried citrus wheels as do-ahead garnishes. Easy to prepare beforehand and great for infusing flavors and aromas, these simple add-ons make drinks more playful or elegant, depending on how you use them. She also points out that it's important to source your cocktail garnishes carefully, especially when it comes to blooms.

"Please be aware and stay away from using any pesticide-laden florist or grocery store flowers. These flowers are treated with chemicals that aren't for consumption. You can often find edible flowers that are safe to use in the fresh herb section of your local market, or you can buy them online for quick shipment," says Jessie-Sierra. These versatile cocktail garnishes can generally be prepped up to three days in advance.