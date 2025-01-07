This Aldi Pasta Sauce Was A Total Disappointment

Aldi's pasta sauce aisle offers plenty of options, but not all of them are winners. Take Priano Alla Genovese Pesto, for example — it managed to snag the unfortunate title of last place in Daily Meals' recent ranking of 16 Aldi pasta sauces. Our taster gave everything from marinara to Alfredo a try, ranking them based on aroma, texture, flavor, and how well it delivered on its promises. This jar stood out — but for all the wrong reasons.

The packaging promises an authentic Italian experience, but the contents tell another story. The aroma, described as "pungent" with overwhelming basil and cashew notes sets you up for disappointment before you even take a bite. The paste-like texture didn't help either — we found basil stems made it unpleasantly chewy, falling short of the slightly chunky, rustic consistency that helps make pesto satisfying. The flavor was bitter, acidic, and totally unbalanced — missing the bright, fresh taste of the basil and the robust olive oil that should tie it all together. It's the kind of Aldi food that really didn't meet expectations, especially for anyone hoping to skip the hassle of making pesto from scratch.