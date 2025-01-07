This Aldi Pasta Sauce Was A Total Disappointment
Aldi's pasta sauce aisle offers plenty of options, but not all of them are winners. Take Priano Alla Genovese Pesto, for example — it managed to snag the unfortunate title of last place in Daily Meals' recent ranking of 16 Aldi pasta sauces. Our taster gave everything from marinara to Alfredo a try, ranking them based on aroma, texture, flavor, and how well it delivered on its promises. This jar stood out — but for all the wrong reasons.
The packaging promises an authentic Italian experience, but the contents tell another story. The aroma, described as "pungent" with overwhelming basil and cashew notes sets you up for disappointment before you even take a bite. The paste-like texture didn't help either — we found basil stems made it unpleasantly chewy, falling short of the slightly chunky, rustic consistency that helps make pesto satisfying. The flavor was bitter, acidic, and totally unbalanced — missing the bright, fresh taste of the basil and the robust olive oil that should tie it all together. It's the kind of Aldi food that really didn't meet expectations, especially for anyone hoping to skip the hassle of making pesto from scratch.
Priano Alla Genovese Pesto is a shortcut that fails
At first glance, Priano Alla Genovese Pesto seems like a solid choice. It's priced at just $2.19 for a 6.7-ounce jar, making it significantly cheaper than options like De Cecco Pesto Sauce, which costs $4.69 (or more, depending on the store) for the same size. The convenience of a jarred sauce is hard to beat for weeknight meals. But even the low price and ease of use can't save this one from its reputation. Aldi fans on Reddit didn't hold back, calling it "super sour," "bland," and "odd-tasting."
This jar is a reminder that not all generic products are created equal. Some Aldi sauces hold their own against the big names, but others, like this one, just leave you wishing you'd gone with a better option. Homemade pesto with vibrant basil, pine nuts and quality extra virgin olive oil is leagues ahead. It's likely better to make your own pesto from scratch than to settle for this underwhelming option.