Add Steak To This Salad For An Instant Upgrade
Leftover steak may be an anomaly, but every now and then when you grill out, you may find yourself with some leftover skirt, flank, or other cut of steak and not know what to do with it. Sure, you can add it to a Caesar salad for lunch the next day, or you can surprise everyone by putting it in your classic egg salad recipe and then watch your family and friends slip into nirvana with each chew. Steak can be added to the list of unexpected ingredients you should put in egg salad to add to its texture and transform its taste.
A basic egg salad is a beautiful canvas. Made with chopped eggs, mixed with thick mayo and chopped onions, and seasoned to taste, this dish is screaming for you to add your culinary magic. Enter leftover steak. Steak and eggs have long been a favorite breakfast duo, so it makes sense that egg salad would also pair elegantly with succulent and savory pieces of steak that have been seasoned, grilled, diced, and added to your egg filling. Of course, that's just one way to enjoy it.
The perfect way to use dry, tough steak
To add steak to your egg salad, mix your steak bites into your salad mix or thinly slice the leftover meat and pile it, along with the egg salad, right on top of your bread. Either way, you'll end up with a carnivore's dream, not to mention a sandwich that feels more gourmet and upscale. Additionally, dicing steak and adding it directly to the egg salad mixture is a great way to salvage a dry piece of meat since the mayo will help add moisture — and you'll still reap the benefits of the steak's flavor and the added protein. It's a win-win.
Another thing to love about this addition is it works with most egg salad recipes. Alton Brown's egg salad includes bacon for way better flavor, but add some chopped steak along with the bacon and you will get an intensely sweet, salty, and umami flavor. Just remember, if you use a lot of rich and fatty ingredients for this salad, you want to add a little lemon juice to cut through any greasy taste.