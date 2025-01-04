Add Steak To This Salad For An Instant Upgrade

Leftover steak may be an anomaly, but every now and then when you grill out, you may find yourself with some leftover skirt, flank, or other cut of steak and not know what to do with it. Sure, you can add it to a Caesar salad for lunch the next day, or you can surprise everyone by putting it in your classic egg salad recipe and then watch your family and friends slip into nirvana with each chew. Steak can be added to the list of unexpected ingredients you should put in egg salad to add to its texture and transform its taste.

A basic egg salad is a beautiful canvas. Made with chopped eggs, mixed with thick mayo and chopped onions, and seasoned to taste, this dish is screaming for you to add your culinary magic. Enter leftover steak. Steak and eggs have long been a favorite breakfast duo, so it makes sense that egg salad would also pair elegantly with succulent and savory pieces of steak that have been seasoned, grilled, diced, and added to your egg filling. Of course, that's just one way to enjoy it.