Arborio Vs Carnaroli: How To Choose Between These 2 Risotto Rices

Risotto combines complex flavors with luxurious creaminess, making it a rare dish that is equally suitable as a comforting weeknight dinner at home or as the main course at a fancy restaurant. How one makes the classic Italian rice dish is similarly polarizing. It can be a fickle one to perfect and traditionally involves lots of stirring as the rice gradually absorbs the broth, which is poured in bit by bit.

Fortunately, there are several simple tips for making risotto like a pro that can help make this your go-to dish whenever you feel like whipping up a nice Italian meal. Risotto is also a very flexible dish, and you can use almost any broth, veggies, and protein you may have. However, that's not the case with the rice. As the dish's main ingredient, risotto rice must be selected carefully to ensure a well-balanced bite that's creamy, nutty, and textured (as opposed to mushy or goopy).

Arborio and Carnaroli are two common rice varieties to use for this dish. Risotto rice must have a short or medium grain size and high starch content to build creaminess. It must also be able to hold shape and have a decent bite when cooked. Both Arborio and Carnaroli offer good results as long as you avoid common mistakes that can ruin your risotto. The latter holds its form better, resulting in a firmer texture. However, it is also harder to find, while Arborio is widely available and faster to cook.