The Prep Mistake To Avoid For Way Faster Risotto

While arborio rice is considered a key component of the perfect risotto (a dish which resides in the pantheon of classic Italian recipes), liquid plays an equally crucial role in its preparation. Although some cooks favor water or wine, many opt for broth as a way to enrich the dish. But regardless of whether your broth features chicken or vegetables, using the right technique when adding it to the rice is a must to ensure the desired outcome. For instance, the broth is not intended to be added all at once, but incrementally stirred in with the other ingredients. The temperature of the broth also matters quite a bit, especially if you're trying to shave some time off the cooking process.

In this case, be sure to warm up the broth prior to adding it to the rice. Using warm broth expedites the cooking process, which means you may be able to complete the dish in a relatively brisk 20 minutes. You can use a stove top burner to heat the broth, or just pop it into the microwave for an even faster, more convenient process. Along with decreasing the time it takes for the dish to cook, warm broth also offers another pivotal benefit.