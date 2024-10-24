October, spooky season, the land of black and orange — Halloween is an opportunity to get wildly creative with otherwise plain, boringly normal foods and drinks. And, there's hardly anything more boring than plain, unflavored vodka — it's basically just water that hates you. So, let's crank vodka up a notch and make it something special by turning it black. This doesn't mean adding any flavor, though, so if you want your black vodka to taste like, say, blackberries, make sure to start with uncolored blackberry vodka.

To turn your vodka black, all you need is some black food coloring in either liquid or gel versions. Liquid is easier to find, but it can separate from the vodka and require remixing. Gel is stronger but can be harder to find since it's usually used for baking. Regardless of which version you use, just take it a drop or two at a time until you get it as black as your ex's heart. If you can't find black dye, you can also use equal amounts of red, green, and blue liquid food coloring. Shake to mix, and enjoy wickedly.