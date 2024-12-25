Yes, You Can Eat Your Christmas Tree (But Only These Kinds)

Julia Geogallis recommends foraging for these greens in the wild, and she warns against using trees sold at grocery stores and in parking lots. She explains that they're "often not grown to be eaten, they are sprayed with all kinds of chemicals, and I've even seen trees sprayed green to make them look 'more Christmassy,' which are also not suitable for eating. My only advice is to ask the person that you are buying your tree from, to use common sense and, like with all foraging, if in doubt, don't eat it!"

To avoid scratches while collecting needles from your tree, Geogallis recommends wearing gloves while cutting the branches and removing the needles with scissors. She also stresses the importance of thoroughly washing the needles before incorporating them into recipes. Nobody wants a spider in their food!

Geogallis shared that once you've clipped and washed them, "Christmas tree needles are particularly good in pickles, cures, drinks and sauces — they are not good eaten raw or unprocessed." And beyond the needles, she notes that "pine nuts from pine trees are often overlooked, but they do also come from a Christmas tree!"