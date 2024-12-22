Your Christmas Tree Is The Missing Ingredient For Deliciously Festive Drinks

Because those tree needles can be prickly, Julia Georgallis recommends wearing gloves and using scissors when removing them from the branch. And don't forget to thoroughly washing before adding to a tea. And while adding the aromatics and tastes of these holiday trees to your tea may seem fairly straightforward, Georgallis explains when adding to a cocktail there are two different ways to accomplish your goal.

To add the woodsy, just-been-skiing-in-the-Alps-like taste of your conifer to your cocktail, your first option is to make a simple syrup with this ingredient by combining and bringing to a boil lemon juice, sugar, and chopped needles. It needs to simmer for two hours, but the taste is the perfect addition for some of those holiday cocktails to try this winter including a Hot Rye Toddy or a Sagamore hot cider which is a tasty mulled cider that will warm you up for sure.

The second option is to infuse your alcohol with a Christmas tree's essence. This will take a couple of days, so plan accordingly. When it comes to the best alcohols for this spirited undertaking, Georgallis suggests, "Vodka and gin are the best alcohols for pine, fir, or spruce as they take on flavors really well. Other types of alcohol might be too overpowering for the delicate flavor of Christmas trees." You can serve your DIY-flavored alcohol straight or add it to a Bosc pear fizz or as a twist for Mexico City's St. Regis winter martini.