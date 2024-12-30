The Powerhouse Ingredient That Turns Sauerkraut Into A Hearty Meal

Sauerkraut is an ingredient that you either love or hate. Fermented cabbage isn't for everyone, but if you are among those who long for a classic deli Reuben sandwich or cannot eat your grilled and beer-braised brats without sauerkraut piled on top, then you will love this powerhouse ingredient that transforms the tangy food into a hearty meal.

White beans and sauerkraut — it's a unique combination that creates a Slovenian stew or porridge-like dish that is both filling and tasty. This combo offers a balance of smoky, sweet, and savory flavors that must be experienced to appreciate.

To make this meal, start with dried beans and a Dutch oven. Why dried beans over canned or frozen? Dried Great Northern, cannellini, borlotti, or any other type of white bean will offer a richer flavor and texture if you have the time and patience for a slow cook ... and remember to soak them overnight.