The Powerhouse Ingredient That Turns Sauerkraut Into A Hearty Meal
Sauerkraut is an ingredient that you either love or hate. Fermented cabbage isn't for everyone, but if you are among those who long for a classic deli Reuben sandwich or cannot eat your grilled and beer-braised brats without sauerkraut piled on top, then you will love this powerhouse ingredient that transforms the tangy food into a hearty meal.
White beans and sauerkraut — it's a unique combination that creates a Slovenian stew or porridge-like dish that is both filling and tasty. This combo offers a balance of smoky, sweet, and savory flavors that must be experienced to appreciate.
To make this meal, start with dried beans and a Dutch oven. Why dried beans over canned or frozen? Dried Great Northern, cannellini, borlotti, or any other type of white bean will offer a richer flavor and texture if you have the time and patience for a slow cook ... and remember to soak them overnight.
Make sure to drain and rinse your sauerkraut
The sauerkraut should be both rinsed and drained before you add it to the cooked beans. This will tame any overwhelmingly sour taste from the brine it's bathing in and ensure that the beans don't soak up any of the pickling solution.
The type of sauerkraut you choose to use is a matter of preference. However, if you'd like to try Daily Meal's favorite canned sauerkraut brand, then Wildbrine green organic kraut is crispy, crunchy, and doesn't use vinegar to ferment the cabbage.
Now that you've nailed the sauerkraut, add a layer of smoky flavor with the addition of smoked meat. Bacon is always a good choice, but if you have any leftover pulled and smoked pork or chicken, these meats both work well. That said, you want to create a roux using the grease from your chosen meat, flour, and water. Once thickened, add it to the cooked beans and sauerkraut, creating a lush and velvety consistency. Use some salt and pepper to season, and you're in business. This dish is an exciting way to add more sauerkraut to your life – and a delicious way, too.