The 11 Best Canned Sauerkraut Brands From Worst To First

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sauerkraut is an ancient food made by fermenting cabbage with lactic acid bacteria. Today, the food is associated with German cuisine, yet sauerkraut is undoubtedly Chinese in origin. History suggests that food was even used to fuel the laborers and slaves who built the Great Wall of China over 2000 years ago.

While ancient, it is sauerkraut's gut health-giving properties that have ensured its consumption up to the modern day. As stated on PubMed, fermented food is known to be rich in prebiotics, which promote the growth of gut bacteria, and probiotics, live microorganisms that impart health benefits to the body. Both greatly benefit the human gut microbiota. What's more, sauerkraut is rich in both vitamins and minerals.

As a cheap, accessible, and delicious health food, sauerkraut enjoyed a renaissance in the United States during the Coronavirus pandemic. President of GLK Foods Ryan Down highlighted this to PRWeb in 2020: "It's important to have a healthy diet that is full of digestive health benefits," "People are finding themselves rekindling their love for cooking while simultaneously looking for ways to save money. Kraut is a practical choice thanks to its long shelf-life and ability to enhance the comfort foods we desire right now."

Although the pandemic is over, there are many reasons to keep eating sauerkraut, health among them. Fortunately, there are several companies producing excellent sauerkraut, making it easier than ever to enjoy this ancient health food.