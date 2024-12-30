This Costco Olive Oil Has The Best Taste And Price, What More Could You Want?
When it comes to choosing the perfect olive oil, assessing the combination of flavor, quality, and price is essential. After testing a range of olive oils from the Kirkland Signature lineup at Costco, Daily Meal found that one variety stood out as the ultimate winner: organic extra virgin olive oil. Its balance of exceptional taste and affordability makes it a standout, even for the foodies who know their EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), a term which means it's unrefined — never heated nor processed with chemicals. EVOO is the highest quality, most flavorful type of olive oil.
Our testing process involved evaluating all six Kirkland-brand olive oils at Costco. Each was assessed for flavor profile, quality, and versatility. While others excelled in specific areas, overall, the Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil emerged as the top choice.
This delicious olive oil boasts a perfectly balanced flavor profile that complements a wide range of dishes. Its mild fruity and nutty undertones, gentle spicy finish, and smooth texture make it versatile for cooking, drizzling, and dipping. Unlike some olive oils that lean too heavily into bitterness or pungency, we found that Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil offers a flavor that enhances dishes without overpowering them.
It tastes expensive, but it isn't
In addition to its great taste, the price of the Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil is another reason it's a favorite. Costco is known for offering high-quality products at affordable prices, and this olive oil is no exception. For a 2-liter bottle, the cost of $24.99 makes it an ideal choice for budget-conscious shoppers who don't want to sacrifice quality.
Another factor contributing to its appeal is its organic certification. This olive oil meets high standards and USDA federal guidelines – something important to those prioritizing organic products — while maintaining the rich taste and freshness expected from extra virgin varieties. These standards include that the oil is produced without genetic engineering or ionizing radiation, a process overseen by an authorized USDA agent.
Whether you're making your own garlic oil, baking a cake (yes, with olive oil!), or going all out with a pan-seared rosemary steak, Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil gets the job done. While many oils claim to be extra virgin, some will skimp on quality by cutting their product with more affordable oils to reduce costs. This is not the case with Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil, a pantry staple that sets the bar high.