When it comes to choosing the perfect olive oil, assessing the combination of flavor, quality, and price is essential. After testing a range of olive oils from the Kirkland Signature lineup at Costco, Daily Meal found that one variety stood out as the ultimate winner: organic extra virgin olive oil. Its balance of exceptional taste and affordability makes it a standout, even for the foodies who know their EVOO (extra virgin olive oil), a term which means it's unrefined — never heated nor processed with chemicals. EVOO is the highest quality, most flavorful type of olive oil.

Our testing process involved evaluating all six Kirkland-brand olive oils at Costco. Each was assessed for flavor profile, quality, and versatility. While others excelled in specific areas, overall, the Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil emerged as the top choice.

This delicious olive oil boasts a perfectly balanced flavor profile that complements a wide range of dishes. Its mild fruity and nutty undertones, gentle spicy finish, and smooth texture make it versatile for cooking, drizzling, and dipping. Unlike some olive oils that lean too heavily into bitterness or pungency, we found that Kirkland Signature organic extra virgin olive oil offers a flavor that enhances dishes without overpowering them.