The Science Behind Why Fancy Olive Oil Tastes So Delicious In Cake

When it comes time to bake a cake, most of us automatically reach for a stick of unsalted butter. But that's not the only fat in your kitchen that's cake-worthy. Olive oil has been used in pastries in Mediterranean cultures for centuries, and olive oil cake is having a bit of a moment on trendy menus and at buzzy bakeries. Well-made, fancy olive oil has a strong, grassy flavor that makes salad dressing taste amazing, and thanks to a little baking science, it also tastes great with flour and sugar.

Olive oil cakes are made with relatively simple recipes, and any time a recipe only has a few ingredients, you should always pay special attention to the quality of the components. Not only that, the words "olive" and "oil" are right there in the name, which is a major indicator that it is the most important part of the recipe, so don't pinch your pennies on cheap oil when you're making an olive oil cake. Make sure you get good-quality, cold-pressed oil because the better the oil, the more fragrant and delicious your cake will turn out.