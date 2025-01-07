13 Concession Stand Red Flags You Can't Ignore
When it comes to attending a carnival, amusement park, ball game, or concert, the concession stand is as much a part of the experience as the games, rides, or events themselves. Who doesn't love noshing on freshly popped popcorn, a cinnamon-y sugar funnel cake, or a snappy grilled sausage loaded with the works? It's the kind of food that can make you feel nostalgic and satisfy those hunger pangs while spending quality time with friends and family.
That said, not all concession stands are alike. While you may assume that any licensed and inspected food service establishment would be safe to eat at, this isn't always the case. I asked Andy Swartz, Environmental Health Specialist with the Scott County Health Department in Davenport, Iowa, what red flags he looks for when visiting a concession stand. His overarching message: "If a concession stand is not clean and is run down, it would prevent customers, including myself, from eating there. Appearance is everything. Keep the stand clean and keep it in good condition."
He then gave me some pointers so that you can guarantee that the only thing you take home from the state fair are new memories and not some kind of food borne illness. Some of these may seem obvious, while others may be things you may not have considered. Read on for the full scoop.
1. Proper licenses and permits are not displayed
While all food service establishments need some type of authorization to operate, the specific requirements may vary from state to state and even county by county. Additionally, if a concession stand plans to serve alcohol, not only will it require a liquor license to operate, it will need additional liability insurance. Any and all required licenses and permits must legally be displayed clearly by the concession stand for consumers to see. If they are notably missing or hidden, you should find a different stand.
There are a number of different types of concession stands. Stationary concession stands exist in locations that have regular activity, like an arena. Mobile concession stands can be relocated for different events and often have off-site venues where food can be stored and prepared. Concession trailers, like food trucks, can also be moved, though they often have a greater capacity to store and prepare food on-site. Concession stands preparing food on-site may require more extensive licensing than those serving only pre-packaged food, which may not require any in some jurisdictions.
Swartz notes, "Many areas require at least one certified food protection manager. Not all jurisdictions require food handler training." While these certificates are generally not mandated to be displayed, some jurisdictions will require them to be. The presence or absence of these certifications are also worth noting, as they indicate some degree of food safety knowledge among the staff, which equals a safer dining experience for you.
2. Health inspection rating is not clearly visible
Another factor that may give you pause before consuming food sold at a concession stand is the notable absence of its rating from the health department. High risk establishments, like concession stands preparing food on-site, must be inspected at least once every three years, in accordance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This is just a baseline, as many local health departments across the U.S. will require up to three inspections annually and the findings from these inspections are frequently indicated by a grading system that is clearly posted by the facility in question.
This grading system may vary, with some using a letter grade format and others opting for numbers, colors, or emojis. The grading system is a simple, visual indication of the potential safety of a facility, allowing consumers to use their own judgment to decide if they feel comfortable dining somewhere. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Protection, there does appear to be a link between posted restaurant grades and the reduction of food borne illness outbreaks. This fact alone speaks to the degree to which it may be unsafe to eat at a restaurant or concession stand with a low health department rating.
3. The stand itself looks shabby
A concession stand that looks shabby isn't just unsavory to look at, it can be an indication that it is downright unsafe to dine at. There are some telltale signs that a food service establishment may have some serious issues with building maintenance. In general, any food preparation surfaces or countertops should be made from non-toxic, non-porous materials that are easy to clean and free from dents and divots. These are the perfect breeding ground for microorganisms.
Additionally, if you notice any damage to the walls, ceilings, or light fixtures, these can result in cross contamination by physical contaminants, like broken glass, paint chips, or nails and screws. Another red flag to keep an eye out for is standing water, which can indicate a problem with drainage and sanitation. Lastly, if wood construction materials have been used for the concession stand, check for cracks, splintering, or deterioration. These are also prime breeding grounds for pathogens and can end up compromising the food.
4. Obvious signs of pest infestation
According to Swartz, "Pest issues (mice, flies, etc) can be common in concession stands and it is important to provide pest control." While it may be impossible to prevent the occasional fly or bird from making its way into a concession stand, there are some signs of pest infestation that should raise an eyebrow and make you question the safety of eating there. Pests can harbor pathogens and transmit these to food, causing an outbreak of food borne illnesses when left untreated.
Any evidence of torn packaging, droppings, or a musty smell can indicate the presence of cockroaches or rodents. Another common pest, particularly with outdoor venues, are ants. If you witness ants inside of a concession stand, run for the hills. And, if you see standing water, there might be a risk of mosquitos harboring within the stand. Lastly, damage, spots of mud, or zigzagging fissures along any wooden surfaces within the concession stand can be an indication of termite damage.
5. Cleanliness is questionable
One of the biggest red flags that you should be keenly aware of before eating anything at a concession stand is cleanliness. In fact, many of the line items that are included on a health department inspection that will determine the grade or rating of a food service establishment have to do with cleanliness. It is a big deal and one you should not ignore. "Inspectors always check for cleaning at food establishments. In concession stands, keep the floor clean, refrigerators and freezers clean, and any cooking/heating equipment clean. Cleaning violations drop a rating and typically require rechecks from your inspector," states Swartz.
Some of the telltale signs that you are in a dirty concession stand are the same as they are for a restaurant. Sticky walls, countertops, and floors can indicate failure to properly sanitize surfaces. A dirty rag lying around suggests negligence in regularly refreshing cleaning products. Any foul odors may denote improper storage or sanitation. You may also notice that service ware, cookware, or equipment is dirty or has stains on it, like thick layers of grease, which may indicate haphazard dishwashing or sanitation. Lastly, keep an eye out for overflowing trash cans or excessive food scraps lying around on countertops and floors. These can attract pests and suggest a greater issue with management and attention to proper food safety standards.
6. Supplies are being stored on the floor
When it comes to dry goods, including food items and things like to-go containers and trays, these should always be stored off the floor. Swartz reinforces, "Food products must be kept off of the floor as code states food products must be 6 inches off of the floor. Pests can easily enter food products when on the floor. It is also important to keep supplies off of the floor for cleaning purposes." This practice ensures the prevention of cross contamination by pathogens, physical contaminants, and pests. Additionally, it enables thorough sanitization of the floor and encourages good air flow around dry goods, which can help prevent moisture from getting trapped under them and prolong their shelf-life.
Dry goods should always be stored on clean, foodsafe shelves, carts, or pallets that have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. These can be made from stainless steel or plastic. Dry goods should be properly labeled and well-organized, making it easy to identify which products need to be used first. If you notice any supplies lying around on the floor at a concession stand, you should probably find a different one to eat at. You run the risk of illness and it may indicate a lack of adherence to proper food safety protocols.
7. Any equipment appears to be out of order
While an occasional breakdown may occur of an appliance or other equipment in a concession stand, quickly remedying this is crucial for both food and employee safety. Not only can it impact productivity, but failure to address these issues will ultimately lead to the concession stand being closed down. Some key pieces of equipment to keep an eye out for as a consumer that are more easily identified include a malfunctioning refrigerator (particularly if there is only one), a busted stove or leaking hoses connecting to it, a poorly functioning dishwasher, or a handwashing sink that is out of order.
Others that may not be as clearly visible to a consumer, but that are equally as important, include a ventilation system that is keeping the stand from smoking up and an HVAC system that is in safe working order. This is particularly important for a concession stand that is operating under cold weather conditions, where a heating unit of some kind is being utilized to keep employees comfortable.
8. Employee hygiene is questionable
While finding a hair in your food may not be the end of the world, it is certainly unappetizing and may be an indication of an even bigger issue regarding employee hygiene and safe food handling. As Swartz reinforces, "Many foodborne illness outbreaks come from poor personal hygiene. An employee must wash their hands often and hand wash the correct way. Wear clean clothes. Restrain hair."
It sounds simple, and yet it is so critical. Some key items to keep an eye out for include clothing that is dirty, torn, or disheveled, bags or backpacks lying around near food storage or preparation areas, and the presence of jewelry on hands and arms that can potentially get contaminated by pathogens or may fall into the food. As for hair and beard nets, while they may not be legally required in some cases, they are recommended, particularly for those directly responsible for preparing the food, though alternatives, like baseball caps or bandanas may also be worn.
Lastly, when it comes to hand hygiene, a couple of important factors should be considered. If you notice employees reusing disposable gloves or not washing their hands between tasks, run for the hills. Additionally, if employees are not washing hands for a minimum of 20 seconds in hot soapy water, particularly after handling food, eating, using the restroom, coughing or sneezing, or touching money, you may want to reconsider eating there.
9. Perishable items are not refrigerated
Among the most dangerous food safety mistakes a concession stand might make is failing to refrigerate perishable items. This can occur at any stage of the life cycle of a food item, from the moment it is purchased to the moment it is cooked and served. Perishables that remain in what is known as the "Danger Zone" are susceptible to a number of pathogens, including Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella Enteritidis, Escherichia coli O157:H7, and Campylobacter.
The "Danger Zone" is anything between 40 and 140 degrees F. Foods should never be stored above 40 degrees F for longer than 2 hours, or 1 hour if the temperature is above 90 degrees, which may be common with concession stands operating in the hot summer months at a state fair. Additionally, once food is cooked, it must be kept above 140 degrees F or refrigerated within 2 hours.
If you happen to notice raw ingredients or a finished dish sitting on a countertop, this should give you pause, as there is no way to determine how long these items have been in the "Danger Zone." It is best not to take any chances. This also applies to non shelf-stable condiments, including relish, mayonnaise, or salsa, which are commonly self-serve, and susceptible to mishandling by other patrons of the concession stand.
10. Cleaning products aren't properly stored
While you want to see a concession stand being cleaned regularly, it is important that the products used for this purpose are kept under safe conditions. According to Swartz, "Cleaning products must be stored in the proper location away from food and beverages and below food and beverages to prevent potential contamination to those food and beverage products." This extends to food preparation surfaces, storage areas, and any utensils or cookware used in the processing and cooking of food. Proper storage for cleaning products will also ensure the maintenance of their efficacy and will eliminate the potential of a spill, which can cause a slip-and-fall situation.
Cleaning products should be kept in a storage area that is isolated, well-ventilated, and climate-controlled. Storage cabinets should be securable and chemicals should be properly labeled to avoid any confusion. All products should also come with a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS), which must be kept on-site for easy reference. If you notice cleaning products haphazardly or kept near food or food preparation areas, you will want to reconsider your eating at that concession stand.
11. The cooking oil smells off
Reusing leftover frying oil is a common practice, and one that can be done safely and effectively, as long as a few caveats are considered. Oil should be strained through a cheesecloth or fine mesh sieve before it is used again. It can be kept safely for up to three months if it is properly stored in an airtight, opaque container in the refrigerator.
That said, not all food service establishments take the time to regularly strain the oil used in their commercial fryers, which can eventually lead to degradation of the grease. The most easily recognizable way to identify reused oil that is past its prime is its odor. This smell has been described as burnt, bitter, or like rotten eggs.
If any of these aromas hit you in the nose as you approach a concession stand, you won't want to consume food from there. Not only will this impact the quality of the food, it may actually be harmful to your health. In a study published in Critical Reviews of Food Science and Nutrition, the repeated consumption of reused vegetable oil may lead to genetic mutations that can cause cancer.
12. Food is being kept warm under heat lamps
Though heat lamps and strip warmers can be useful in food service establishments, if not used properly, they can be a red flag. They are designed for short term, not long term, food storage. The longer food is kept under a heat lamp, the dryer and tougher it becomes, compromising the quality and flavor of the dish.
More importantly, though these units are designed to keep food out of the "Danger Zone," they are not always effective at doing so. Depending on how long the item has been sitting there and how well maintained the unit is, food items may fall below the recommended safe holding temperature of 140 degrees F. It is impossible to tell how long those hot dogs or hamburgers have been sitting under a heat lamp and if they have been rotated regularly, selling the oldest products first and replacing them with fresh ones,. In this case, you might want to opt to eat at a different concession stand, or at the very least request they give you one that has been freshly cooked.
13. Staff is unfriendly
Everyone can have a bad day, but if you notice a majority of the staff appears stressed, frustrated, tired, or are treating customers poorly, that can be a sign of poor management. Employees who don't feel valued are less likely to take proper safety measures to guarantee your food is safe to consume, and that is, indeed, a red flag.
Additionally, if you happen to have a dietary restriction or allergy and the staff appears ill-informed, uncomfortable with the request, or cannot answer your questions in detail regarding ingredients, preparation methods, or potential cross-contamination, you might wish to choose a different concession stand. While more food service establishments are catering to those with special dietary needs, this isn't always made a part of the training and food safety protocol, which can lead to a potentially dangerous dining experience.
The bottom line? Staff should be friendly, responsive, and knowledgeable. This is a sign of a well-managed concession stand that considers its customers needs and safety above all else.