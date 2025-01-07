13 Concession Stand Red Flags You Can't Ignore

When it comes to attending a carnival, amusement park, ball game, or concert, the concession stand is as much a part of the experience as the games, rides, or events themselves. Who doesn't love noshing on freshly popped popcorn, a cinnamon-y sugar funnel cake, or a snappy grilled sausage loaded with the works? It's the kind of food that can make you feel nostalgic and satisfy those hunger pangs while spending quality time with friends and family.

That said, not all concession stands are alike. While you may assume that any licensed and inspected food service establishment would be safe to eat at, this isn't always the case. I asked Andy Swartz, Environmental Health Specialist with the Scott County Health Department in Davenport, Iowa, what red flags he looks for when visiting a concession stand. His overarching message: "If a concession stand is not clean and is run down, it would prevent customers, including myself, from eating there. Appearance is everything. Keep the stand clean and keep it in good condition."

He then gave me some pointers so that you can guarantee that the only thing you take home from the state fair are new memories and not some kind of food borne illness. Some of these may seem obvious, while others may be things you may not have considered. Read on for the full scoop.