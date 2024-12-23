You Need To Watch Out For This Red Flag When Buying Eggnog

There are few drinks as polarizing as eggnog and fewer that are as closely associated with Christmas. Adored by some and abhorred by others (perhaps the reason why it's referred to as hell's angel), it is a cocktail that is omnipresent during the holiday season. Even George Washington had a favorite Christmas eggnog recipe for his guests. So, regardless of which side of the spectrum you fall on, it's wise to ensure you have your supply of the thick, luscious eggnog for your dinner party. The best part about this festive drink is that it's readily available, and you can always transform store-bought eggnog into something even more delicious. However, you should keep a brief checklist in mind while purchasing pre-made eggnog.

The Daily Meal consulted Gary Mennie, Food and Beverage Director at The Mills House, to identify the biggest red flag to avoid. His advice: "ingredients that you can't pronounce." While store-bought drinks like eggnog inevitably contain preservatives and thus some complex chemical names, don't dismiss them outright. Instead, educate yourself on what good eggnog should include. In an exclusive interview, Mennie provided valuable tips on the types of ingredients to prioritize in store-bought eggnog, and he also recommended trusted brands to consider when shopping for it.