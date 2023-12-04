14 Expert Tips For Making The Most Delicious Eggnog

Few other drinks create holiday cheer as well as eggnog. The egg-based drink might be the Christmas beverage du jour, but its association with the festive period came long after it was first created. Eggnog originally started as a drink called posset, a milk-based beverage popular in medieval Britain, which combined dairy and alcohol, and which is mentioned in several plays by William Shakespeare. When the drink started to be drunk more widely in the United States during the 18th century, rum began to make more frequent appearances in its recipe, and it quickly became the eggnog we recognize today and consume during the holiday period.

Today, eggnog is defined by its ultra-thick texture and boozy flavor, achieved by combining eggs, cream, milk, and liquor like brandy, cognac, or the aforementioned rum. It doesn't take an expert, though, to figure out that combining dairy and booze can be a recipe for disaster. So, we decided to help you avoid any mistakes and nail your 'nog this year by drawing on the expertise of industry professionals. We collected easy-to-execute tips and tricks from chefs, bar managers, and even academic sources that are designed to make your eggnog recipes simpler, tastier, and safer.