We Tasted And Ranked 13 Store-Bought Eggnogs

For many, nothing says the holiday season like a cold glass of eggnog. There are lots of recipes out there if you want to try your hand at some homemade eggnog for your holiday party, but if you're tight on time or would rather not go to the trouble of making it yourself, there's no shortage of store-bought nog varieties to satisfy every craving. Whether you need something vegan, lactose-free, or just plain delicious, the number of brands can be intimidating. Fear not! You don't need to go out and buy a whole assortment of eggnog varieties to find your favorite because we've done the work for you. We tasted 13 different store-bought eggnog varieties to determine which ones you should try and which you should leave on the grocery store shelf.

Every eggnog was sampled in the same glass, which was briefly cooled under cold water after washing to make for the same crisp, cool eggnog experience. Sampling focused on each eggnog's unique characteristics, including smell, color, flavor, and mouthfeel. Later, every eggnog was tasted a second time in a head-to-head tasting to help narrow down the final ranking, which we present now without further ado.

