Amp Up The Fall Flavors In Store-Bought Eggnog With One Easy Spice

If there's one beverage that signals the start of the holiday season, it's eggnog. While store-bought eggnog is a great option if you're making eggnog for a crowd or you want to devote your time to festive activities rather than culinary endeavors, the flavor of the stuff you'll find in the grocery store can often fall flat. While you might associate eggnog with winter, fall flavors are your friend when it comes to making store-bought eggnog taste better. Pumpkin spice is all you need to transform store-bought nog into something even more delicious.

Pumpkin spice is a warming blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, ginger, and allspice. Most store-bought eggnog already contains hints of these spices, but they're often overpowered by sugar and other ingredients — which is why adding a few dashes of pumpkin spice works so well. Opting for store-bought pumpkin spice saves you from having to buy each spice individually or worrying about the ratio of spices in your cup, but you can always make homemade pumpkin spice if you want to customize your blend.