Upgrade Your Eggnog With One Unexpected Ingredient You Already Have

Take a sip of eggnog and you'll taste more than just the familiar creamy sweetness. There's also nostalgia that seeps warmth into both the taste buds and the heart. Since it's an annual tradition to drink eggnog around the winter holidays, you no doubt already have a go-to brand you reach for at the grocery store. This year, add a dash of maple syrup to your eggnog for a fun flavor upgrade.

Maple syrup is full of ways to use that you wouldn't have thought about, and enhancing eggnog's flavor is one of many. A sweet touch is not all it offers. Layered in between are hints of caramel and a toasty warmth that complement the eggnog's creamy taste and warm spices. These flavors are tinted with a complexity that elevates the profile ever so slightly, all while still staying true to the comforting essence of this beloved drink. And the bonus? It's a great way to evoke a little fall flair to eggnog, which now goes on sale as early as October.