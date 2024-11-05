Upgrade Your Eggnog With One Unexpected Ingredient You Already Have
Take a sip of eggnog and you'll taste more than just the familiar creamy sweetness. There's also nostalgia that seeps warmth into both the taste buds and the heart. Since it's an annual tradition to drink eggnog around the winter holidays, you no doubt already have a go-to brand you reach for at the grocery store. This year, add a dash of maple syrup to your eggnog for a fun flavor upgrade.
Maple syrup is full of ways to use that you wouldn't have thought about, and enhancing eggnog's flavor is one of many. A sweet touch is not all it offers. Layered in between are hints of caramel and a toasty warmth that complement the eggnog's creamy taste and warm spices. These flavors are tinted with a complexity that elevates the profile ever so slightly, all while still staying true to the comforting essence of this beloved drink. And the bonus? It's a great way to evoke a little fall flair to eggnog, which now goes on sale as early as October.
An easy addition you don't have to think twice about
Egg yolks, cream, and milk are some basic ingredients in eggnog. So where does maple syrup fit in? Maple syrup complements the warm spices already found in eggnog, like cinnamon and nutmeg. All you need to do is add a splash (about a tablespoon) to your glass of eggnog, stir, and take a taste. If you like it even sweeter — add one more splash. If you're opting for a hard version of the creamy classic, maple works beautifully with rum or bourbon.
If you're making eggnog from scratch, maple syrup is taking the place of granulated white sugar or another sweetener that is usually included in the recipe. This is a great option if you're looking for a natural sweetener. Around half a cup of maple syrup is enough to sweeten a 12-serving batch of eggnog. Just add it straight into the eggs, whether you're blending them in the blender or whipping the whites separately.
If you're feeling adventurous, serve the eggnog with bacon strips for a savory kick — maple and bacon are a Canadian-inspired match made in heaven.