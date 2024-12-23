The Best (And Worst) Fillings To Roll Into Your Christmas Yule Log

It's no secret that Christmas is the time for gobbling down tasty desserts. There are plates of cookies to be eaten, pies to be sliced, and perhaps even a traditional Yule Log to cut into. The latter, also known as a bûche de Noël, is a type of rolled sponge cake filled with cream or other fixings and decorated to look like (you guessed it) a log of firewood for your hearth.

Now, if you want to make one of these Yule logs as this year's Christmas cake, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Daily Meal spoke to Lasheeda Perry, dubbed "The Queen of Flavor," an award-winning pastry chef whose claim to fame is that she "Beat Bobby Flay" and got some exclusive insights into how to make the best Yule Log.

Perry explained that part of flawlessly executing this dessert lies in the fillings you choose. She notes, "You have so many options! It could be a mousse, a curd, a buttercream, whipped cream, or ice cream—you have so many options!" However, she also cautions that while there's plenty to choose from, you'll want to ensure the flavor creates balance in your dessert and that you get the texture right.