How To Properly Roll A Bûche De Noël Cake And Avoid A Holiday Disaster

Christmas may not have that many signature dishes, but it does have a few — and most of them are desserts. Peppermint bark, fruitcake, gingerbread houses, rum balls, pavlova — apart from ham (which you can eat at any time of year) and eggnog, there are few non-dessert foods associated with the Christmas season. And of all the Christmas desserts, the most iconic might be the Bûche de Noël cake, also known as the yule log. Yule logs originally became associated with Christmas through the Vikings, but now, they're a classically Christmas confection.

You've undoubtedly seen a Bûche de Noël before and have probably tried a slice. But have you ever made one yourself? It's not an endeavor for the faint of heart. You've got all the common aspects that can make baking difficult, of course — exact measurements and ratios, and tricky or inconsistent ovens — but with a Bûche de Noël, there's an added element of difficulty: rolling the thing. So, how do you roll a yule log without it becoming a sticky disaster in confectionary deforestation? Patience, care, and a measured hand.