The Steakhouse Red Flag You May Not Be Looking Out For
Dining at a steakhouse can feel a bit intimidating — given the etiquette and premium cost — but that is precisely what makes the experience so unique. A good steakhouse can take you through a curated journey of flavors, cushioned with great ambiance and top-notch service. To ensure the experience is worth every penny, every aspect should be carefully considered. With that in mind, there is one red flag that could signal you're not at an overly reputable establishment: A poor wine list.
A less-than-stellar wine list is one of many red flags to look for at a steakhouse because of the known importance of offering the right wine pairings with premium steaks. But distinguishing a good wine list from a subpar one is a skill that might not come naturally to most unless you're an oenophile. To skip the guessing game, check if there's a sommelier among the staff. The absence of one could be an indication the steakhouse does not take its wine seriously. If there isn't a sommelier on site, ask your server if they're trained in recommending wine pairings.
Another way to gauge if the wine list isn't very good is by identifying wines commonly found at any wine store, and checking for excessive markups. You should not be paying a bomb for wine that's available for a much lower price at any store. This is a cue that not much thought has gone into the wine selection, and that making a profit is more important.
Other ways to tell a wine list is good or bad
One telling sign of a good wine list is diversity of wine styles and regions. This means a broad selection of New World and Old World wines, plus full, medium and lighter bodied wines. This ensures there is a match for a variety of dishes on the menu and the different ways steaks are cooked and sauced. Wines should pair with the entire dish, not just the cut of steak. A good sign to look for is suggested pairings listed on the menu.
A thoughtfully designed wine list will offer a range of price points, easy to understand descriptions, and lack errors or spelling mistakes. A good selection of wines by the glass is another feature that should be a part of your checklist. It shows the steakhouse is well-equipped to cater to the needs of every kind of diner.
If you realize that the wine list is poor after you've already pulled out chairs, don't worry, you can (hopefully) choose an option that generally pairs well with steak. While a one-size-fits-all wine doesn't technically exist, Cabernet Sauvignon or Malbec are both considered safe choices. If picking a Cabernet, see if you can find a Bordeaux, as it is considered to be a classic choice and will save you the stress of analyzing the entire list.