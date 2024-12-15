The Steakhouse Red Flag You May Not Be Looking Out For

Dining at a steakhouse can feel a bit intimidating — given the etiquette and premium cost — but that is precisely what makes the experience so unique. A good steakhouse can take you through a curated journey of flavors, cushioned with great ambiance and top-notch service. To ensure the experience is worth every penny, every aspect should be carefully considered. With that in mind, there is one red flag that could signal you're not at an overly reputable establishment: A poor wine list.

A less-than-stellar wine list is one of many red flags to look for at a steakhouse because of the known importance of offering the right wine pairings with premium steaks. But distinguishing a good wine list from a subpar one is a skill that might not come naturally to most unless you're an oenophile. To skip the guessing game, check if there's a sommelier among the staff. The absence of one could be an indication the steakhouse does not take its wine seriously. If there isn't a sommelier on site, ask your server if they're trained in recommending wine pairings.

Another way to gauge if the wine list isn't very good is by identifying wines commonly found at any wine store, and checking for excessive markups. You should not be paying a bomb for wine that's available for a much lower price at any store. This is a cue that not much thought has gone into the wine selection, and that making a profit is more important.