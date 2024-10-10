The Underrated Steakhouse Cut You Need To Stop Overlooking
When you're scanning a steakhouse menu, it's easy to skip over certain cuts in favor of the showstopper steaks — the ones that cause "oohs" and "aahs" when they're delivered to the table. It's hard not to be impressed by the big-boned tomahawks, T-bones, ribeyes, porterhouses, and plump, juicy filets. But, Daniel Ontiveros, Corporate Executive Chef of Las Vegas restaurant Carversteak, calls one cut the most underrated steak and one that you should not overlook: the hanger steak.
"Not too many people know about this hidden gem of a steak," says Ontiveros, who definitely knows his cuts. Many butchers, he explains, consider hanger steak to be the tenderest cut of meat. "It has great marbling, which provides a rich and juicy flavor," he says.
Hanger steak has a long, thin, and cylindrical shape. It's similar to a skirt or a flank steak but is more tender since it comes from the diaphragm, which is a supporting muscle that doesn't get the kind of strong workout that makes certain cuts tough. It comes from the same section of the cow as short ribs, ground beef, and skirt steak, where there is more fat.
Butchers' hidden secret
While hanger steaks are underrated by shoppers, they're so beloved by butchers that they often kept it for themselves, which is why the cut is also known as "butcher's steak." Hanger steak is also relatively inexpensive where compared to other cuts of beef. Beware of it becoming a more popular cut, however — there are only two hanger steaks per cow.
To get the most flavor from a hanger steak, chefs marinate it, cook it over a high heat for a short amount of time, and let it rest before serving. Marinades are usually simple and include Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, olive oil, and some herbs and spices. Don't be daunted if your steak has a little heat from chile or Dijon mustard; the meat's rich taste will stand up to more intense flavors. Your waiter will likely suggest ordering it medium rare, as anything beyond medium will make it too tough. That's the last thing you'd want for this cut!