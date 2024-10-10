The Underrated Steakhouse Cut You Need To Stop Overlooking

When you're scanning a steakhouse menu, it's easy to skip over certain cuts in favor of the showstopper steaks — the ones that cause "oohs" and "aahs" when they're delivered to the table. It's hard not to be impressed by the big-boned tomahawks, T-bones, ribeyes, porterhouses, and plump, juicy filets. But, Daniel Ontiveros, Corporate Executive Chef of Las Vegas restaurant Carversteak, calls one cut the most underrated steak and one that you should not overlook: the hanger steak.

"Not too many people know about this hidden gem of a steak," says Ontiveros, who definitely knows his cuts. Many butchers, he explains, consider hanger steak to be the tenderest cut of meat. "It has great marbling, which provides a rich and juicy flavor," he says.

Hanger steak has a long, thin, and cylindrical shape. It's similar to a skirt or a flank steak but is more tender since it comes from the diaphragm, which is a supporting muscle that doesn't get the kind of strong workout that makes certain cuts tough. It comes from the same section of the cow as short ribs, ground beef, and skirt steak, where there is more fat.