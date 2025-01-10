What Is Beer Salt And How Is It Different From The Regular Kind?

Unlike beer salt, regular salt can be used purely to enhance the flavor of beer rather than add new flavors. Indeed, it can bring out flavors that you may have never noticed before in your favorite brew. If you're not a fan of hoppy beers, salt can cut down on the bitterness and balance the taste. Salt can also make beer seem richer and affect the texture, making it feel a little creamier.

When adding table salt to beer, you can either apply it to the rim of the glass or add it directly to the drink. Similarly, when adding beer salt, most people add it to the rim, which is a simple process. Start by moistening the rim of your glass, sprinkle a small amount of salt onto a flat plate, dip the moistened rim into it, and quickly twist the glass to coat the rim evenly. Tap off any excess, pour your beer into the glass, and enjoy the blend of flavors from the salted rim.

The next time you do a Costco run, stock up on these 12 best beers and see how they taste with both regular and beer salt. You can even use beer salt on cocktails like Micheladas. For a salty-sweet combo, consider pairing your beer with chocolate. It's a match you'll wish you'd tried sooner!