The 12 Best Beers You Can Pick Up At Costco
As a long, stress-filled week comes to a close, there's nothing quite as gratifying as cracking open a cold beer to unwind and decompress. While Costco might be known for its bulk food and household supplies, it also boasts an impressive selection of top-quality beers that are worth checking out. Whether you're a connoisseur or simply looking for a simple brew to enjoy, this store has you covered with a range of options to suit your preferences.
When it comes to choosing a superior beer among the many choices, there are several factors to consider: Taste, color, aroma, alcohol content, and price are all crucial components that make up an excellent beverage. Fortunately, while Costco may not have an endless selection, it does carry a few standout brands that are worth the trip. However, when browsing the shelves, it's important to keep in mind that not all Costcos offer alcoholic beverages. Before heading out, it's always a good idea to check online reviews or call ahead to ensure that your local store carries beer, and highly rated ones at that.
This big box store has become a favorite among families and bulk buyers due to the convenience it offers and its comparable prices, along with the quality of the items. Its collection of classic beers, lesser-known brands, and fun variety packs ensure that there's something for everyone. Cheers to finding your favorites.
Stella Artois Premium Belgian
Perhaps one of Costco's most commonly known beer brands is Stella Artois Premium Belgian. This beer has been a longtime favorite for those who crave a smooth experience, which is why conveniently spotting it on the bulk store shelf has garnered attention.
This classic brand has been around since 1366 and originated in Belgium, where they've been brewing up lagers ever since. The brand uses only top-notch ingredients, from their malts and hops to even the water they use to pull off the flawless brewing process. The result is a lager that's rich in flavor, with a subtle sweetness that's perfectly balanced by a bitter, hoppy finish. Lagers are often believed to have a more delicate mixture of flavors because of the particular brewing process. This type of beer is fermented for much longer than an ale, and the temperatures are kept lower, giving it a mild taste that appeals to a lot of drinkers who aren't drawn to overpowering ingredients.
Another reason to love Stella Artois is the beautiful golden color and its creamy foam that looks elegant in almost any glass. Whether you're enjoying a cold one after a long day at work, with friends on a hot summer day, or pairing it with your favorite meal, Stella Artois is a beer that continues to satisfy beer drinkers. While this 24-pack from Costco may come with a slightly higher price tag of about $34, it's worth every penny.
Yuengling Lager
As you sip on a Yuengling Lager and peruse the beverage, you'll quickly notice the taste and tradition behind the brand. This particular recipe has been passed down for generations and has a distinct set of characteristics that sets it apart from other lagers. First, you'll notice the eye-catching amber color that will make your mouth water after just one look. As you swirl the drink around in your glass, you'll pick up on the slight aroma and, finally, the medium-bodied flavor that is mild enough for nearly every occasion.
It's no wonder that Yuengling Lager is popular, considering how long the brewers have had to perfect the recipes. This particular concoction dates back to 1987 from America's Oldest Brewery. This beer stands out against Stella Artois and other lagers because of the roasted caramel malt that gives it a subtle sweetness that won't overwhelm your tastebuds. Malt usually provides a sweet but nutty flavor; however, when it's carefully roasted, the full complexity of the ingredient shines.
This is why Yuengling Lager is often described as being a quality beer with an affordable price tag. At Costco, you can pick up 24 glass bottles for just over $26. This makes it an excellent choice for parties, cookouts, or any other gathering where you want to serve a classic that isn't too intense. Next time, pass on Budweiser or Bud Light and opt for something a little more sophisticated with a 4.5% ABV.
New Belgium Variety Pack
Costco's website doesn't always have the most informative ratings. In fact, several items have gone unrated for a long while, making it difficult for some customers to decide which items are better than others. However, shoppers who purchased New Belgium Variety Pack can not stop raving about the flavors in this variety. Rated five stars, this brand has a solid reputation among beer enthusiasts and shoppers alike.
The New Belgium Variety Pack is a treasure trove of seasonal delicious beers, containing a selection of the brewery's most popular creations, meaning your favorite is likely among the pack. From the hoppy and refreshing Voodoo Ranger IPA to the crispy Mountain Time Lager, this box offers a little of this and a little of that to enjoy among friends.
Customers love this pack for gatherings, gift ideas, or just to keep it for themselves. Even the artsy labels are great conversation starters. Although reviewers are noting how each and every flavor is worth trying, the Tartastic Raspberry Lime Ale has attracted some special attention. This sour ale is brewed with real raspberries and lime, giving it an unforgettable zest. It's light and refreshing, with just the right amount of sweetness to balance out the sour notes. Another highlight is the Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA. This bold and hoppy beer has a high ABV, making it perfect for those who like their beer with a little extra kick.
Sierra Nevada Brewing Summer Pack
The Sierra Nevada Brewing Summer variety pack will make you the hit of any gathering if you're toting it in your cooler. The fact that Costco is selling a 24-pack of these for about $33 is the steal of the summer that you don't want to miss. If you're still skeptical based on the idea of a variety pack that might only have one or two flavors you really enjoy, the high scores it received from beer critics may convince you. Many of the major authorities on beer ratings, over 150 people, have labeled it superior.
The Sierra Nevada Brewing Summer is a collection of beers that range from a casual 4.6% ABV to a more intense 6%. The colors range from a gorgeous light amber color that was made to be put on display to a rich, fruity red color that gives a whimsical, summery vibe. Reviewers are taking note of the wide variety in this pack because it's not always guaranteed that you'll find something fruity, hoppy, and malty in the same selection. However, they also noted hints of pine and other grassy, earthy flavors that round out the selection.
Kona Brewing Company Big Wave Golden Ale
Costco carries an enticing blue and green box of 24 Kona Brewing Company Big Wave Golden Ale cans for an affordable $32. This intro to craft beer is great for those hoping to branch out with their palettes but don't want to be overwhelmed with sharp, unforgiving flavors. Golden ales, in particular, were made for those who enjoy a simple, slightly dry but far from boring brew.
Kona Brewing Company's Big Wave Golden Ale is a brand that consistently ranks well. Google shows that customers love the flavor, look, and aroma, rating it almost a perfect five stars. This easy breezy beverage is best enjoyed near the water or under the sun. If you're looking for a light and refreshing beer, this is the one for you. With just 4.4% alcohol content, this is a drinkable brew. You can enjoy more than one without feeling too full or overwhelmed, thanks to the fresh taste and low alcohol content.
The Big Wave Golden Ale pours a beautiful clear golden color with a crisp white froth that looks like it belongs in a commercial for a rejuvenating tropical vacation. With an aroma of sweet malt, tropical fruit, and notes of citrus and pine, you'll have to remind yourself to sip this one. There's an immediate balance to the flavors when it hits your tongue, which has touches of biscuity malt sweetness blended perfectly with the hops for a hint of bitterness.
Modelo Especial
Costco rules again by offering another classic that is adored by the masses. Modelo Especial is a pilsner-style lager that is a favorite among beer enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy a crisp and invigorating taste. The beer has a light golden color and a frothy snow-like head that slowly dissolves. The aroma is subtle and floral, with a hint of citrus and malt.
This brand has been brewing beer in Mexico since 1925. A sure sign that they've mastered their trade. However, the original pilsner can be traced back to the Czech Republic. It's often agreed upon that a Bavarian man named Josef Groll first discovered the recipe that is so well-loved today. Pilsner lagers are brewed using bottom-fermenting yeast and have a distinct hoppy essence, which gives them a mild but layered taste.
Whether you are pairing this with chicken tacos, or kabobs or simply savoring the drink alone, Modelo Especial is the foolproof addition to your day. Picking up a 24-pack of these from Costco can set you back approximately $40, landing it on the high end of the price spectrum. However, there's no chance this well-known beverage will disappoint, especially considering the solid 4.7 stars that over 1,000 customers have rated it on Instacart.
Sweetwater Brewing Company Tacklebox
Costco conveniently carries The Sweetwater Brewing Company Tacklebox, which is packed with an exciting mixture of pale ales that come pint-sized. Taste them all, and it's like serving up your own flight in the comfort of your home or backyard. With each sip, you'll experience a new burst of flavor that will leave you wanting more and eager to try the next one. The Tacklebox boasts a range of pale ales, from the classic 420 Extra Pale Ale to the hoppy H.A.Z.Y. IPA and everything in between.
The 420 Extra Pale Ale is a fan favorite, and for good reason. Like many of the options available at Costco, this is an approachable brew that is flavorful and easy to drink but still has a slightly higher ABV. The H.A.Z.Y. IPA, on the other hand, is perfect for those who love a sharper, spicier flavored beer with a slightly bitter aftertaste. Notes of mango, line, and pine make up this higher percentage of alcohol. 6.2% ABV will certainly give you a buzz after a few sips. If you're feeling truly adventurous, the Tacklebox Variety Pack also includes some unique flavors, like the 420 Strain G13 IPA, which is infused with hemp and will make for a liberating taste test. The price for 24 of these tall boys is a moderate $35 at Costco.
Warsteiner Premium Lager
Another affordable choice at Costco is the 24-pack of Warsteiner Premium Lager. This smooth-tasting beverage is for those beer drinkers who aren't looking for spice or bitter flavors but appreciate a mild, subtle brew. If that sounds like you, at around $27, this just might be your new go-to for after-work drinks and more. Another big selling point is that this lager is especially versatile and pairs well with a variety of foods, from spicy tostadas to classic pub favorites, such as fish and chips or a juicy burger.
The crisp, thirst-quenching taste of Warsteiner Premium Lager comes from Germany, where it's been brewed since 1753. The brewery only crafts with the highest quality barley, hops, and water to create a truly premium beer. The smooth, golden liquid pours into a glass with a frothy head, releasing aromas of fresh grain and a hint of floral hops. The first sip is clean with a slight note of bitterness, which is immediately followed up with a malty sweetness.
If you're on the fence about this lesser-known brand, consider the high score it earned on Beer Advocate. Over 2,000 reviewers have deemed it an excellent choice, rating it a 79 out of 100. Several reviewers remarked on the cooling taste and beautiful color.
Samuel Adams Winter Classics Craft Beer
When the winter season comes knocking at your doors, be sure to stock the fridge with the perfect party drink, Samuel Adams Winter Classics Craft Beer. There's no need to hit the liquor store before your next holiday gathering when you can grab this variety pack from Costco and present something for all your guests. The glass bottles and recognizable brand will reassure other party-goes that you know exactly what you're doing when it comes to the drink selection.
Samuel Adams has been serving up top-quality brews since the 1980s when the founder of the brand was working in his home kitchen with an old family recipe. The brewery has come a long way, now offering a wide variety of American beers, taprooms, and tours. A favorite factor about the company is its meticulously crafted seasonal brews, which boast great flavors year-round.
Lagers, pale ales, and more make up this ideal variety pack, but it will be hard to choose a favorite from the Winter Classics Craft Beers. With its rich, full-bodied flavor, the Winter Lager is a true classic. The crisp and refreshing American IPA is perfect for those that crave a spicy, hoppy flavor. For those who prefer something with a bit of sweetness, zest, and cinnamon, the Holiday White Ale adds a festive touch. And finally, the Sam Adams Holiday Porter is a dessert beer that is a memorable endcap for any meal.
Founders All Day IPA Cans
Another highly-rated choice for beer drinkers at Costco is the Founders All Day IPA cans. If you're browsing the shelves and spot the label sessions ale, don't shy away if you're unfamiliar with the term. A session ale generally means that the brew is lower in alcohol content, usually around four or five, meaning it's a low-key but enjoyable beer that won't overwhelm drinkers.
With a rating of high ratings from critics, it is no surprise that this beer found its way onto the big box store's shelves. Reviewers have noted that from the first sip, you'll notice a well-balanced blend of hops and grains. In addition, the aroma is fresh and earthy, making it ideal for a hot day on the boat or around a fire while the barbecue sizzles.
The smooth, refreshing taste of Founders All Day IPA lingers on the palate, which is perfect for those who enjoy deciphering flavors and exploring ingredients. The hops and grains are intricately balanced, making it an excellent choice for those who enjoy a spicy hop flavor but aren't crazy about overly bitter notes. This option is just $20 for 15 cans, making it another lower-priced choice.
Sapporo Premium Beer
Costco's large assortment of lagers is due to their easy, approachable taste. This is why it's no surprise that Sapporo Premium Beer also makes the list. With an overall rating of 4.5 on Influenster, this lager is a crowd-pleaser that likely won't last long in your fridge. Over 1,000 reviewers have praised the beer for its subtle flavor and how it pairs nicely with a range of cuisines. Other reviewers noted the sunny appealing color and white frothy head that is the quintessential picture of the word refreshing when it's in a chilled glass.
Another notable element of Sapporo Premium Beer is its light, soothing taste, which makes it a great accompaniment to almost any dish. Whether you're enjoying spicy Asian dishes or a juicy grilled steak, Sapporo Premium Beer will complement the flavors of your meal and offer a reprieve from the heat. For around $29 for a 24-pack, this is an ideal option to stock your fridge or to bring to any gathering.
Lagunitas India Pale Ale
Sporting a robust 4.4-star rating on Google by over 900 reviewers, Lagunitas India Pale Ale is a top choice for those looking for a brew that appeals to the masses. With a delicious caramel malt taste, this IPA is both smooth and balanced in terms of flavor. Whether you're enjoying it with a hearty meal or just sipping it on its own, this beer is a great introduction to craft beers. If you've got your favorite brands and the idea of small breweries doesn't excite you, Lagunitas is a happy in-between option. With such an established reputation, you can branch out and begin exploring craft beers with confidence with this 24-pack from Costco.
Dating back to 1993, Lagunitas Brewing Company has been around the block. The founder, Tony Magee, was around when the IPA came about, and although it didn't take off immediately, he recognized the potential and paid special attention to creating a delicious India Pale Ale. The company even partnered with Heineken for a while to get the word out about this hoppy, refreshing brew that we now know and love. Next time you're in Costco, stock up on this brand because they're sure to fly off the shelves fast.