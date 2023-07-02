The 12 Best Beers You Can Pick Up At Costco

As a long, stress-filled week comes to a close, there's nothing quite as gratifying as cracking open a cold beer to unwind and decompress. While Costco might be known for its bulk food and household supplies, it also boasts an impressive selection of top-quality beers that are worth checking out. Whether you're a connoisseur or simply looking for a simple brew to enjoy, this store has you covered with a range of options to suit your preferences.

When it comes to choosing a superior beer among the many choices, there are several factors to consider: Taste, color, aroma, alcohol content, and price are all crucial components that make up an excellent beverage. Fortunately, while Costco may not have an endless selection, it does carry a few standout brands that are worth the trip. However, when browsing the shelves, it's important to keep in mind that not all Costcos offer alcoholic beverages. Before heading out, it's always a good idea to check online reviews or call ahead to ensure that your local store carries beer, and highly rated ones at that.

This big box store has become a favorite among families and bulk buyers due to the convenience it offers and its comparable prices, along with the quality of the items. Its collection of classic beers, lesser-known brands, and fun variety packs ensure that there's something for everyone. Cheers to finding your favorites.