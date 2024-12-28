The Peanut Butter Recall That Uncovered Some Disgusting Facts

Food recalls are common; it seems like you hear about a new one every time you turn on the news. From the recent granola bar recall for metal contamination to listeria concerns causing 4,000 pounds of meat to be recalled, consumers must always be proactive and stay informed to ensure their food is safe. In 2009, an outbreak of salmonella sickened 700 people, with nine of them losing their lives to the deadly pathogen. After an investigation, the source was discovered to be peanut butter. After further investigation, authorities found sickening conditions in the plant where the offending peanuts were processed.

When inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) toured the factory where the peanuts were processed, they uncovered appalling circumstances that led to a recall of over 400 products made from the plant's peanuts. During the investigation, it was discovered that leaks in the roof of the plant were allowing rainwater and birds to enter, creating ideal conditions for salmonella to spread. They also found that the peanut roaster was not set to a temperature that would kill bacteria, and dead rodents and their feces were seen near an air vent.

After the FDA report, Stewart Parnell, the owner of the peanut plant — Peanut Corporation of America — found himself facing criminal charges. Despite knowing the peanuts had been contaminated, Parnell had given the go-ahead to ship them to customers. It was also found that he had tampered with test results to cover up the contamination. Parnell declared bankruptcy and was later sentenced to 28 years in prison for fraud, obstruction of justice, and selling adulterated food.