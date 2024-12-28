The Peanut Butter Recall That Uncovered Some Disgusting Facts
Food recalls are common; it seems like you hear about a new one every time you turn on the news. From the recent granola bar recall for metal contamination to listeria concerns causing 4,000 pounds of meat to be recalled, consumers must always be proactive and stay informed to ensure their food is safe. In 2009, an outbreak of salmonella sickened 700 people, with nine of them losing their lives to the deadly pathogen. After an investigation, the source was discovered to be peanut butter. After further investigation, authorities found sickening conditions in the plant where the offending peanuts were processed.
When inspectors from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) toured the factory where the peanuts were processed, they uncovered appalling circumstances that led to a recall of over 400 products made from the plant's peanuts. During the investigation, it was discovered that leaks in the roof of the plant were allowing rainwater and birds to enter, creating ideal conditions for salmonella to spread. They also found that the peanut roaster was not set to a temperature that would kill bacteria, and dead rodents and their feces were seen near an air vent.
After the FDA report, Stewart Parnell, the owner of the peanut plant — Peanut Corporation of America — found himself facing criminal charges. Despite knowing the peanuts had been contaminated, Parnell had given the go-ahead to ship them to customers. It was also found that he had tampered with test results to cover up the contamination. Parnell declared bankruptcy and was later sentenced to 28 years in prison for fraud, obstruction of justice, and selling adulterated food.
There's legislation to help prevent tragedies
It's always wise to do everything possible to avoid food safety mistakes that could lead to food poisoning. Salmonella infections can be deadly — symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps — and its presence cannot be detected by taste or smell. Foodborne illnesses are likely most dangerous for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. Victims of this outbreak included a 72-year-old woman, an 83-year-old World War II veteran, and a 78-year-old Purple Heart recipient. Roughly 19,000 people were sickened by the bacteria.
There is a silver lining to this dark cloud. In early 2011, the Food Safety Modernization Act was passed to prevent such a deadly and widespread outbreak from happening again. The act focused on being proactive and preventing foodborne illnesses while recognizing their threat to public health.
The most important thing to do when something you've purchased has been recalled is to either discard the tainted food or return it to the store. Under no circumstances should you consume it; the risk of getting very ill is too great.