Check Your Freezer: Over 4,000 Pounds Of Meat Were Just Recalled

Food recalls are serious business, triggered for many reasons, such as contamination from bacteria and viruses, the presence of foreign objects, and even improper labeling of allergens. These recalls can affect millions of pounds of product and can cause severe illness and even death, as was the case for this year's Boar's Head recall, one of the worst deli meat recalls in history.

Now, joining Costco's recent 80,000-pound butter recall, there's a recall affecting about 4,500 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat meats straight off the Dim Sum table, such as pork belly and chicken feet — as announced by the USDA. The recall comes from Yu Shang Food, Inc., out of Spartanburg in South Carolina, "out of an abundance of caution" for a possible Listeria infection across nine of its products.

If you suspect you have any of the infected products, throw them out or return them for a refund. You can also email or call Ling Yi, the plant manager where the possible infection began, at yushangchicken@gmail.com or (408) 857-0901 if you have further questions.